Hoosier Park Results

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

1st - $10,500 Pace 1:53.0

1-Ever A Jk (Le Miller); 6.40; 3.20; 2.60

2-Gd Kayla's Image (Jo De Long);; 3.40; 3.00

3-Ladyshootstheblues (Mi Oosting);;; 3.80

EXACTA (1-2) $20.60

TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $30.80

SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-5) $48.78

2nd - $8,500 Pace 1:54.4

5-Wild Eyed Girl (Mi Oosting); 13.60; 7.40; 3.20

6-All Rockin (Da Hiteman);; 8.20; 3.80

1-Another Filly (Tr Tetrick);;; 2.40

3-Ohashi (Sa Widger) 2.20

EXACTA (5-6) $124.40

TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $71.20

TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $61.50

SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-3) $72.60

SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-1) $64.48

DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $42.00

3rd - $9,700 Pace 1:51.3

6-Carlos Mittanna (Tr Tetrick); 5.20; 3.80; 2.40

3-Skyway Trooper (Mi Oosting);; 6.20; 3.40

1-Hot Art (Ri Plano);;; 2.20

EXACTA (6-3) $26.00

TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $21.60

4th - $6,500 Pace 1:53.3

9-Er Hotshot (Jo De Long); 8.20; 4.00; 2.40

2-Mannys Too Special (Jo Putnam);; 3.20; 3.00

1-Backup A (Br Bates);;; 3.00

EXACTA (9-2) $26.80

TRIFECTA (9-2-1) $22.60

SUPERFECTA (9-2-1-5) $21.12

PICK 3 (5/6/9) $32.80

Scratched: Hilltop Ginger

5th - $13,500 Pace 1:50.4

5-The Book Of Life (Pe Wrenn); 16.20; 5.40; 4.00

2-Keystone Tenacious (Mi Oosting);; 2.80; 2.80

8-Trashytonguetalker (Ri Plano);;; 13.60

EXACTA (5-2) $34.40

TRIFECTA (5-2-8) $163.55

SUPERFECTA (5-2-8-6) $385.14

PICK 5 (1/5/6/9/5(5OF5)) $1,830.55

6th - $9,200 Pace 1:52.1

5-Cheese Omelet (Mi Oosting); 12.00; 4.60; 3.20

1-Schwartz Bros Pat (Tr Tetrick);; 3.40; 2.40

8-Fools Rush In (Jo De Long);;; 2.60

EXACTA (5-1) $49.60

TRIFECTA (5-1-8) $41.50

SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-10) $121.90

PICK 4 (6/9/5/5(4OF4)) $651.25

