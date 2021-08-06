Hoosier Park Results
Friday Aug 06, 2021
1st - $13,500 Pace 1:51.3
3-Gotham Hanover (Mi Oosting); 9.60; 4.00; 2.80
5-Hoosier Celebrity (Jo Putnam);; 7.60; 5.20
8-Mitch Maguire N (Sa Widger);;; 3.80
EXACTA (3-5) $34.90
TRIFECTA (3-5-8) $147.95
SUPERFECTA (3-5-8-2) $290.90
2nd - $13,500 Pace 1:51.1
7-Jet Rock (Le Miller); 11.80; 4.80; 4.00
5-Upfront And Gone (Mi Oosting);; 6.40; 3.20
4-Francis Underwood (Jo De Long);;; 2.10
EXACTA (7-5) $49.80
TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $53.00
SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-3) $83.80
DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $24.50
3rd - $7,500 Pace 1:52.0
4-Brilliant Strike N (Ri Plano); 20.60; 11.00; 7.80
10-Dojea Rock (Br Bates);; 7.20; 4.00
2-Star Of Oz (Tr Tetrick);;; 3.80
EXACTA (4-10) $84.80
TRIFECTA (4-10-2) $198.30
SUPERFECTA (4-10-2-3) $390.80
4th - $13,500 Pace 1:50.2
5-Sweet Troy (Sa Widger); 10.60; 5.00; 2.60
2-Elite Awards (Mi Oosting);; 5.20; 2.60
7-Fox Valley Sampson (Br Bates);;; 2.20
EXACTA (5-2) $20.90
TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $41.95
SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-8) $108.32
PICK 3 (7/4/5) $103.80
5th - $10,500 Pace 1:51.0
3-Olliestrikesfame (Mi Peterson); 21.40; 8.20; 5.00
5-Hot Art (Ri Plano);; 4.60; 3.40
6-Bngs Express (Mi Oosting);;; 2.60
EXACTA (3-5) $52.40
TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $80.10
SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-8) $189.34
PICK 5 (3/7/4/5/3(3OF5)) $6.05
6th - $10,000 Pace 1:51.2
5-Boiling Oar (Sa Widger); 5.40; 3.20; 2.80
1-Pekeson N (Jo De Long);; 8.00; 4.40
4-Prince Mcardle N (Br Bates);;; 2.60
EXACTA (5-1) $16.80
TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $28.35
SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-6) $92.66
PICK 4 (4/5/3/5(NO WINNERS)) $0.00
Scratched: Shanghai Bobby
7th - $16,000 Pace 1:51.0
6-Parklane Official (Ma Krueger); 24.20; 8.60; 5.20
2-American Virgin (Sa Widger);; 4.40; 3.00
7-Jojo's Amadeus (Le Miller);;; 11.00
EXACTA (6-2) $57.30
TRIFECTA (6-2-7) $308.35
SUPERFECTA (6-2-7-4) $664.08
