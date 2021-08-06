Hoosier Park Results

Friday Aug 06, 2021

1st - $13,500 Pace 1:51.3

3-Gotham Hanover (Mi Oosting); 9.60; 4.00; 2.80

5-Hoosier Celebrity (Jo Putnam);; 7.60; 5.20

8-Mitch Maguire N (Sa Widger);;; 3.80

EXACTA (3-5) $34.90

TRIFECTA (3-5-8) $147.95

SUPERFECTA (3-5-8-2) $290.90

2nd - $13,500 Pace 1:51.1

7-Jet Rock (Le Miller); 11.80; 4.80; 4.00

5-Upfront And Gone (Mi Oosting);; 6.40; 3.20

4-Francis Underwood (Jo De Long);;; 2.10

EXACTA (7-5) $49.80

TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $53.00

SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-3) $83.80

DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $24.50

3rd - $7,500 Pace 1:52.0

4-Brilliant Strike N (Ri Plano); 20.60; 11.00; 7.80

10-Dojea Rock (Br Bates);; 7.20; 4.00

2-Star Of Oz (Tr Tetrick);;; 3.80

EXACTA (4-10) $84.80

TRIFECTA (4-10-2) $198.30

SUPERFECTA (4-10-2-3) $390.80

4th - $13,500 Pace 1:50.2

5-Sweet Troy (Sa Widger); 10.60; 5.00; 2.60

2-Elite Awards (Mi Oosting);; 5.20; 2.60

7-Fox Valley Sampson (Br Bates);;; 2.20

EXACTA (5-2) $20.90

TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $41.95

SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-8) $108.32

PICK 3 (7/4/5) $103.80

5th - $10,500 Pace 1:51.0

3-Olliestrikesfame (Mi Peterson); 21.40; 8.20; 5.00

5-Hot Art (Ri Plano);; 4.60; 3.40

6-Bngs Express (Mi Oosting);;; 2.60

EXACTA (3-5) $52.40

TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $80.10

SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-8) $189.34

PICK 5 (3/7/4/5/3(3OF5)) $6.05

6th - $10,000 Pace 1:51.2

5-Boiling Oar (Sa Widger); 5.40; 3.20; 2.80

1-Pekeson N (Jo De Long);; 8.00; 4.40

4-Prince Mcardle N (Br Bates);;; 2.60

EXACTA (5-1) $16.80

TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $28.35

SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-6) $92.66

PICK 4 (4/5/3/5(NO WINNERS)) $0.00

Scratched: Shanghai Bobby

7th - $16,000 Pace 1:51.0

6-Parklane Official (Ma Krueger); 24.20; 8.60; 5.20

2-American Virgin (Sa Widger);; 4.40; 3.00

7-Jojo's Amadeus (Le Miller);;; 11.00

EXACTA (6-2) $57.30

TRIFECTA (6-2-7) $308.35

SUPERFECTA (6-2-7-4) $664.08

