Hoosier Park Results

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

1st - $7,500 Pace 1:56.3

8-Odds On Number One (Pe Wrenn); 6.20; 3.40; 2.40

1-Penthousepalace (Sa Widger);; 5.00; 3.00

5-Filthy Mcnasty (Jo Finn);;; 2.60

EXACTA (8-1) $25.20

TRIFECTA (8-1-5) $24.95

SUPERFECTA (8-1-5-2) $48.26

2nd - $8,000 Pace 1:54.3

5-Imarealrockinlady (Mi Oosting); 7.40; 3.40; 2.20

4-Do Tell Lady (Tr Tetrick);; 3.20; 2.20

2-Odds On Checkmate (Pe Wrenn);;; 2.40

EXACTA (5-4) $18.40

TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $19.15

SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-1) $14.26

DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $32.00

3rd - $7,500 Pace 1:55.0

4-Rocks Shining Star (Jo De Long); 4.20; 3.00; 2.80

10-Lt Columbo (Mi Oosting);; 5.00; 6.00

2-Hc Commander (Jo Putnam);;; 3.80

EXACTA (4-10) $45.80

TRIFECTA (4-10-2) $62.00

SUPERFECTA (4-10-2-3) $113.86

Scratched: Sullenberger

4th - $14,500 Trot 1:54.0

4-Simply Swan (Jo Putnam); 8.60; 3.60; 2.40

6-Bluebird Deacon (Ja Cross);; 4.40; 2.60

7-Triathlon As (Tr Tetrick);;; 2.80

EXACTA (4-6) $29.60

TRIFECTA (4-6-7) $32.40

SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-2) $107.58

PICK 3 (5/4,9/4) $17.15

5th - $10,500 Trot 1:54.4

2-Mclass (Jo Putnam); 6.40; 3.80; 2.60

4-Bluebird Rocky (Tr Tetrick);; 7.60; 4.60

7-Sooo Handsome (Ri Plano);;; 3.00

EXACTA (2-4) $47.60

TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $58.40

SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-10) $324.98

PICK 5 (8/5/4,9/4/2(5OF5)) $170.15

6th - $15,000 Pace 1:51.3

1-Er Rocky (Do Eash); 35.80; 12.20; 8.20

5-What's Your Beef (Tr Tetrick);; 5.20; 5.00

10-Aracache Can Dance (Ri Plano);;; 6.80

EXACTA (1-5) $204.80

TRIFECTA (1-5-10) $404.60

SUPERFECTA (1-5-10-8) $1,695.30

PICK 4 (4,9/4/2/1(4OF4)) $210.75

Scratched: Always Rockin

