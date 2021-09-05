Hoosier Park Results
Sunday Sep 05, 2021
1st - $7,500 Pace 1:56.3
8-Odds On Number One (Pe Wrenn); 6.20; 3.40; 2.40
1-Penthousepalace (Sa Widger);; 5.00; 3.00
5-Filthy Mcnasty (Jo Finn);;; 2.60
EXACTA (8-1) $25.20
TRIFECTA (8-1-5) $24.95
SUPERFECTA (8-1-5-2) $48.26
2nd - $8,000 Pace 1:54.3
5-Imarealrockinlady (Mi Oosting); 7.40; 3.40; 2.20
4-Do Tell Lady (Tr Tetrick);; 3.20; 2.20
2-Odds On Checkmate (Pe Wrenn);;; 2.40
EXACTA (5-4) $18.40
TRIFECTA (5-4-2) $19.15
SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-1) $14.26
DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $32.00
3rd - $7,500 Pace 1:55.0
4-Rocks Shining Star (Jo De Long); 4.20; 3.00; 2.80
10-Lt Columbo (Mi Oosting);; 5.00; 6.00
2-Hc Commander (Jo Putnam);;; 3.80
EXACTA (4-10) $45.80
TRIFECTA (4-10-2) $62.00
SUPERFECTA (4-10-2-3) $113.86
Scratched: Sullenberger
4th - $14,500 Trot 1:54.0
4-Simply Swan (Jo Putnam); 8.60; 3.60; 2.40
6-Bluebird Deacon (Ja Cross);; 4.40; 2.60
7-Triathlon As (Tr Tetrick);;; 2.80
EXACTA (4-6) $29.60
TRIFECTA (4-6-7) $32.40
SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-2) $107.58
PICK 3 (5/4,9/4) $17.15
5th - $10,500 Trot 1:54.4
2-Mclass (Jo Putnam); 6.40; 3.80; 2.60
4-Bluebird Rocky (Tr Tetrick);; 7.60; 4.60
7-Sooo Handsome (Ri Plano);;; 3.00
EXACTA (2-4) $47.60
TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $58.40
SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-10) $324.98
PICK 5 (8/5/4,9/4/2(5OF5)) $170.15
6th - $15,000 Pace 1:51.3
1-Er Rocky (Do Eash); 35.80; 12.20; 8.20
5-What's Your Beef (Tr Tetrick);; 5.20; 5.00
10-Aracache Can Dance (Ri Plano);;; 6.80
EXACTA (1-5) $204.80
TRIFECTA (1-5-10) $404.60
SUPERFECTA (1-5-10-8) $1,695.30
PICK 4 (4,9/4/2/1(4OF4)) $210.75
Scratched: Always Rockin
