Hoosier Park Results

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

1st - $9,200 Pace 1:53.3

1-Imarealroknbugatti (Mi Oosting); 4.20; 4.00; 2.60

4-Aracache Can Dance (Jo Putnam);; 7.40; 3.80

2-Flashy Dude (Sa Widger);;; 6.60

EXACTA (1-4) $26.40

TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $48.75

SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-8) $170.24

2nd - $12,500 Pace 1:57.0

4-Topville Alexander (Br Ferguson); 4.60; 3.20; 2.10

5-Jk's On The Move (Tr Tetrick);; 3.40; 2.10

3-Look At J (Jo Ross);;; 2.10

EXACTA (4-5) $9.60

TRIFECTA (4-5-3) $4.65

SUPERFECTA (4-5-3-2) $4.00

DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $12.20

3rd - $7,200 Pace 1:56.1

6-Rollinwitdaponyzzz (Ky Wilfong); 7.60; 4.60; 3.40

4-Frontier Metis (Ro Taylor);; 5.00; 3.80

9-Shock Wave (Jo De Long); 7.40

EXACTA (6-4) $37.40

TRIFECTA (6-4-9) $111.70

4th - $6,200 Pace 1:57.4

7-Poco's Lisa (Jo De Long); 13.60; 6.00; 3.00

1-Dilly Dilly Time (Ca Leonard);; 5.20; 3.00

4-Johnnys Gal June (Ky Wilfong);;; 3.00

EXACTA (7-1) $83.00

TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $60.45

SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-5) $57.50

PICK 3 (4/6/7) $49.55

5th - $50,000 Trot 1:55.2

9-Pub Crawl (Pe Wrenn); 4.00; 2.80; 2.40

1-Dewtiful's Grace (Mi Oosting);; 15.20; 8.40

4-Queen Of All (Jo De Long);;; 3.00

EXACTA (9-1) $57.80

TRIFECTA (9-1-4) $69.10

SUPERFECTA (9-1-4-3) $126.32

PICK 5 (1/4/6/7/9,10(5OF5)) $182.30

Scratched: Above The Clouds

6th - $9,000 Pace 1:55.0

3-Velocity Tater (Sa Widger); 4.40; 2.60; 2.80

2-Western Waltz (Jo De Long);; 2.80; 3.60

4-Grab N Go (Le Miller);;; 7.80

EXACTA (3-2) $9.20

TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $16.75

SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-10) $26.16

PICK 4 (6/7/9,10/3,9(4OF4)) $108.35

Scratched: Chanceitlikeitis

