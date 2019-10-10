Now that the baseball season has come to a jarring conclusion, it is time to turn my attention locally first as Harrah’s Hoosier Park puts a capper on the sires stakes season with a big night Friday.
Hoosier Champions Night is slated to offer total purses in excess of $2 million.
There will be 14 races on the card. The 2- and 3-year-old finals will go to the gate with $250,000 on the line. For the older horses, there will be $50,000 finals.
The first 500 fans to check in at Trackside Caesars Rewards will get a free hat. There will be other special prizes and contests throughout the evening.
The horses and horsemen have been in competition throughout the summer to earn a spot in these finals. Some of the very best horses and competition will be on display.
In addition, if you haven’t checked out The Book, Hoosier Park’s sports betting facility, it ill be in operation Friday night until midnight.
This is the most money ever up for grabs in Hoosier Park history for Indiana Sires Stakes Finals. The track will be open for live racing only until Nov. 9, so there’s less than a month left. First post Tuesday through Saturday is 6:30 p.m.
Now that I’ve put away baseball for the winter, the next logical step is 35 or 40 minutes down I-69 and Binford Boulevard to see my first live hockey action.
The Indy Fuel will start the 2019-20 season with four road games, so that home opener is still a couple of weeks away.
The Fuel start Friday night at the Wichita Thunder and then journey to play the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night. Then on Oct. 19-20 they have back-to-back nights against the Wheeling Nailers.
Home opening weekend for the Fuel will be Oct. 25-26 with both games against the Cincinnati Cyclones. If you’ve not seen the Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, you have missed out. Make plans to take in a game or two soon.
Finally, good luck to all of the area teams during next week’s volleyball sectionals. There are some very good teams in this area, but many of them are in very tough sectionals.
It has been a pleasure to see all of the area teams at one time or another this season. There have been some exciting team wins and some amazing individual accomplishments. I hope one or more of them can claim a sectional crown and keep the fall team competition going at least one more week.
