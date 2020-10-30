ANDERSON — The Breeders Crown represents the pinnacle for standardbred racing, and as it makes its second appearance at Hoosier Park this weekend, the atmosphere is a bit different.
The focus is on the racing, as it always is, but with the patrons not allowed on the grounds, the feeling has changed.
“After talking to everyone at the state and local level, we had to limit the capacity to 597 people,” said Rick Moore, Hoosier Park’s vice president and general manager of racing. “It’s most important for us that the people stay safe. We are able to allow the owners and the sponsors and some VIPs, but they are all following the safety protocols.”
That’s still a step up from other events.
“The Kentucky Derby was held without any people in the stands,” Moore said. “We would have loved to have opened it up to general admission, but what if we had a thousand people show up and they would have all been close together and what would we have done then?”
“It’s the way of the world,” said John Campbell, president and CEO of the Hambletonian Society, which runs the Breeders Crown. “We are fortunate to get 600 people.”
Campbell, a former driver who has made several trips to Hoosier Park in that role, has observed the development of the track over the years.
“Hoosier Park, when it opened, was a provincial track,” said Campbell. “Now it has developed into a national and even an international one. These races are even being simulcast into Scandinavia for the first time.”
Campbell believes he knows a big reason for the upward climb of the track.
“Hoosier Park, the Indiana Horse Racing Commission and Harrah’s work together to build the racing in this state,” he said. “They work together better than in any other state in the country.”
To that end, Hoosier Park may be able to host this every three years. That will put Anderson in step with some much larger cities.
“If they make this a three-year rotation,” said Moore, “it will be a track in New York, one in Toronto and one in Anderson. That is some pretty heady company.”
The Hambletonian Society hasn’t committed to an exact rotation yet, but acknowledges that Hoosier Park is willing to do it and there have been conversations with a couple of other tracks.
“When we brought the Breeders Crown here three years ago, a lot of people were uncertain and asked why we were taking it way out there,” said Campbell. “But after the event and the word spread about what a good time everyone had, they got excited. One of my colleagues said, ‘Well, the bar’s been raised now.’
“Coming back here, I had great confidence that Rick and his team would be up to the challenge to do this, even with the COVID,” Campbell added.
“I couldn’t do this without the help of everyone here,” Moore said. “It takes everyone to put on an event like this. We are going to have some great racing this weekend and not just the Breeders Crown races. It is the undercard as well. We are going to have a $100,000 claimer and I haven’t seen one of those in years.”
Campbell believes in the quality of the racing for the Breeders Crown, even though some horsemen might not have come this weekend because of the coronavirus.
“We’ve got some horses here that are going to go down in the history of harness racing as some of the greats of all time,” he said. “We’ve got some 2-year-olds that this is their biggest step toward showing they are going to be among the greats.”
The Breeders Crown had four races Friday night and will have eight more on Saturday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.