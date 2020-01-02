JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Indiana appeared on its way to achieving its final goal of the season when it was up 13 points in the fourth quarter Thursday against Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
But in a stunning late meltdown, the Hoosiers were denied their first nine-win season since 1967 and first bowl win since 1991, losing 23-22 to the Vols before 61,789 at TIAA Bank Field. Indiana finished the year 8-5.
“That's what makes this hurt so bad, is to be that close and realize you had history on your fingertips and let it slip away,” Indiana football coach Tom Allen said.
After Tennessee running back Quevarius Church scored on a 1-yard run to cut Indiana’s lead to 22-16 with 4:21 left, the Vols successfully executed an onside kick, with running back Eric Gray recovering just past 10 yards. A gassed Indiana defense allowed another quick Tennessee touchdown drive as the Vols marched three plays in 54 yards and were aided by a Reakwon Jones facemask penalty. Gray scored on a 16-yard touchdown run, then kicker Brent Cimaglia made the extra point to put the Vols up 23-22.
Allen didn’t have his hands team in for the onside kick attempt but also felt the unit on the field didn’t react well once the ball was kicked.
“We talked about it,” Allen said. “They obviously didn’t show up in the onside formation, just did the normal look. We could have and we probably should have (put the hands team in). But that’s our fault.
“We went over it on the sidelines that they would possibly middle dribble, but there’s 4:20 to go in the ballgame and (they're) down by six and their defense had played well enough to where you say, 'Hey, this was an automatic situation.'”
Before Tennessee’s two rushing touchdowns, Indiana’s defense held the Vols to three Cimaglia field goals and scored 10 points off two turnovers. But the Hoosiers were unable to finish.
“It’s a 60-minute game, and all three phases have to rise up and finish the game off,” Allen said. “We had those opportunities, and we were not able to do that.”
Indiana had two last-gasp efforts to regain the lead, but senior kicker Logan Justus, who also missed a critical extra point earlier, missed a 52-yard field goal attempt with 1:39 remaining. Then, with no timeouts left, Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey drove the Hoosiers to Tennessee’s 45-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 37 seconds left. Ramsey’s final pass attempt on fourth-and-10 fell short of junior receiver Whop Philyor, who was held to just one catch for 1 yard.
Ramsey competed 20 of 34 passes for 227 yards and added 54 yards rushing and one rushing TD.
“It hurts, especially for those guys in the locker room, the seniors that had gotten us to where we are now,” Ramsey said. “One play here, one play there that you look back on and say 'Man, if you make that one, it could be a different story.'”
The game got off to a shaky start for the Hoosiers. Indiana was outgained 144-35 in the first quarter, and Ramsey threw an early interception. But IU’s defense stiffened in the red zone, forcing an early goal line stand when Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
Tennessee took a 3-0 lead on a 23-yard field goal by Cimaglia with 14:49 left in the second quarter, then extended its lead to 6-0 on a 32-yard field goal with 5:21 left in the second quarter. But three early red zone trips netted just those two kicks.
Momentum turned when, off pressure up the middle by IU linebacker Cam Jones, Guarantano threw an errant pass over the middle that IU sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden picked off for his second interception of the season. The Hoosiers took over at their own 42-yard line and drove 36 yards, a possession that ended with a 24-yard field goal by Justus to cut Tennessee’s lead to 6-3 at halftime.
There was some slight time mismanagement to close the half, as IU chose to spike the ball and run five seconds off the clock rather than take its final timeout with eight seconds remaining. But the Hoosiers were still able to get on the scoreboard before the end of the half.
IU carried its momentum into the third quarter. Ramsey led IU on a 12-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Ramsey did much of the damage with his legs, rushing for 26 yards, including a 16-yard scramble, a 9-yard run down to Tennessee’s 1-yard line and a 1-yard TD to give the Hoosiers their first lead at 10-6.
“We just went back to the base stuff and the things that we are good at,” Ramsey said. “Kind of just locked in and focused and said we got to go move the ball. It was more of an execution thing than anything and just getting back to what we do best.”
Then, after Tennessee running back Ty Chandler returned a kickoff 47 yards to Indiana’s 47-yard line, the Hoosiers came up with a game-altering play on defense. Sophomore defensive back Jamar Johnson, a Sarasota, Fla., native, intercepted a Guarantano pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown. IU’s first defensive touchdown in a bowl game extended its lead to 16-6, though Justus missed the extra point when it hit off the left upright.
Johnson was in zone coverage and was anticipating Guarantano would target Tennessee senior wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who had just checked into the game after serving a first-half suspension.
“As soon as I saw him cut out, I just undercut (the route),” said Johnson, who had a handful of family and friends in the stands. “As soon as a I turned, the ball was in my hands, and I just cut the other way with it.”
Justus redeemed himself by connecting on a 49-yard field goal later in the third quarter and a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to extend IU’s lead to 22-9. But the missed extra point turned out to be the margin of defeat.
“The missed extra point, good grief, how often does that happen with a guy who's an all-Big Ten kicker?” Allen said. “The snap was good, hold was good. He just missed it.”
