BLOOMINGTON — To Indiana coach Archie Miller, the Hoosiers’ late meltdown in a 71-64 loss to Arkansas was a matter of trust.
Before a raucous 14,892 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall that included home-state rock icon John Mellencamp, Indiana was unable to hold a nine-point lead in the final eight minutes. After an inside layup from center Joey Brunk put the Hoosiers up 61-52 with 8:08 left, IU went more than seven minutes without a basket. By the time IU freshman Armaan Franklin ended the drought with a runner in the lane with 21 seconds left, the Hoosiers found themselves in a 69-64 hole they couldn’t crawl out of.
Indiana (11-2) suffered its first home loss after winning its first nine home games.
“A good portion and stretch our offense let us down,” Miller said.
Indiana went from an assist-to-turnover ratio of 10-to-6 in building a 38-33 halftime lead to a 2-to-8 assist-to-turnover ratio in the final 20 minutes.
“We were a reluctant screening team tonight, and we were a very reluctant team to move without the ball,” Miller said. “That’s been one of the things that we’ve worked very hard on as a group is to be able to move without the ball and play together, and I thought tonight that vacated us a bit. We stopped trusting the movement, the screening and being able to share it.”
After outscoring Arkansas 22-14 in the paint in the first half, Indiana was unable to get the ball into the post in crunch time. Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the first half but scored his last basket on a putback with 9:01 remaining. Arkansas adjusted in the second half by putting bigger defenders Adrio Bailey and Reggie Chaney on Jackson-Davis and fronting the post more.
“I just need to be more aggressive, post up harder, try to show them my numbers,” Jackson-Davis said.
Arkansas chipped away at the lead, going up 64-62 on a Mason Jones 3-pointer with 2:51 left. Then, after Indiana senior guard Devonte Green missed a jumper in the lane, Jones made another 3-pointer to extend the Arkansas lead to 67-62 with 2:01 left. As the final seconds ticked away, Arkansas fans who made the trip started calling the Hogs. The Razorbacks (11-1) posted their first road win against a Big Ten school in program history after going 0-7 in prior road Big Ten contests.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe led Arkansas with 24 points, with Jones overcoming first-half foul trouble to score 15 of his 21 points in the second half. First-year Arkansas coach Bill Musselman credited his team for being able to adapt quickly to a new system.
“We worked hard this summer on trying to implement stuff,” Musselman said. “We didn’t want to continue to try to evolve in December and January. We wanted to get out of the gates and try as many offensive sets as possible and have defensive schemes in.”
The Hoosiers had a chance to put Arkansas away in the second half, going up 50-39 after junior forward Justin Smith made a pair of free throws. But Joe brought the Razorbacks back, making three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run that cut IU’s lead to 52-50.
Indiana answered with a 9-2 run of its own, which included a Green 3-pointer and back-to-back inside baskets from Jackson-Davis and Brunk. But IU was unable to finish against a smaller, quicker Arkansas lineup. Indiana played without freshman forward Jerome Hunter, who sat out with a thigh bruise, and lost junior guard Al Durham in the first half when he was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul when his elbow hit Bailey’s chin during a halfcourt defensive possession.
In addition to the lack of ball movement, Indiana was done in by poor foul shooting (9-of-18, 50%) and poor 3-point shooting (5-of-21, 23.8%). Arkansas, meanwhile, shot 38.7% (12-of-31) from 3-point range.
“I just didn’t feel like we were ramped up enough defensively to start that second half, to be able to go up 13 or 14,” Miller said. “And we had our chances in this game to be able to extend our lead. We didn’t do it. And then I thought late in the game, at least the last eight, last 10, eight minutes they made 3s. They made timely 3s.”
