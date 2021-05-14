Indiana didn’t have as many chances as Pittsburgh in the College Cup semifinal match between the two schools Friday.
But the Hoosiers took advantage of their limited opportunities.
Sophomore forward Herbert Endeley’s goal with 12 minutes remaining stood up, and the Hoosiers held on to beat Pittsburgh 1-0 at the WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
With the win, IU will go for its ninth national title in school history and first since 2012 when it faces Marshall on Monday night (8 p.m. ESPN). Marshall beat North Carolina 1-0 earlier Friday night in its College Cup semifinal matchup.
Goalkeeper Roman Celentano made two saves for IU to pick up his 10th shutout of the season. Pittsburgh outshot Indiana 14-7, but the Hoosiers (12-1-2) were able to hold off every charge from the Panthers (16-4).
Endeley found a seam on the right side of the box and rocketed a 14-yard shot in the top of the net past Pittsburgh goalkeeper Nico Campuzano.
IU had some shaky moments in the first half. Pittsburgh controlled possession for the majority of the half, outshooting the Hoosiers 6-3.
But IU withstood some early Pitt attacks. Pittsburgh had two chances to score late in the first half, but after breaking free in the box, Pittsburgh midfielder Veljko Petkovic sailed a 14-yard shot over the crossbar.
Then, with under two minutes left in the half, Celentano made a diving save on a header from close range from Pittsburgh forward Valentin Noel. Pittsburgh maintained the pressure for the final two minutes, but IU’s defense stayed strong inside the box, allowing the game to remain scoreless heading into halftime.
Another scoring chance came for Pittsburgh early in the second half, but a point blank shot by Filip Mirkovic bounded off the bottom of the crossbar and nearly crossed the goal line. The call on the field was no goal, and it was upheld after video review.
