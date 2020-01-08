BLOOMINGTON – Indiana was on its way to its third straight loss, down 10 points to the worst team in the Big Ten with a shade under 12 minutes remaining.
That’s when the Hoosiers made some adjustments, pressuring the ball more in the fullcourt and going with a defensive-minded group capable of getting stops and turning defense into offense.
As a result, Indiana rallied for a 66-62 win over Northwestern before 13,751 at Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) overcame 16 turnovers and some lethargic stretches to snap a two-game losing streak.
“A Big Ten win,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “It doesn’t matter how you get it, they are all hard.”
But even Miller acknowledged he’s concerned about the mindset of his team heading into a tougher stretch of conference games that will begin Saturday at home against No. 11 Ohio State.
“We were not very together, not very energized early,” Miller said. “And it took urgency, and it took desperation to sort of kick us into gear. That helped our crowd, who was just waiting to cheer for something, and then I thought once we got going, I thought we had a group out there that competed and made a lot of hustle plays and a lot of deflected balls. …
“Very concerned with our group right now, just in terms of where our brains are, where our minds are and what we’re about.”
Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 21 points, including the two go-ahead free throws with 1:57 remaining to put IU up 61-59. Then, off a Northwestern miss, sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee found Jackson-Davis for an alley-oop dunk that put the Hoosiers up 63-59 with 1:20 remaining.
IU still led 63-60, but after Northwestern forced an IU shot-clock violation with 28.6 seconds left, the Wildcats (5-9, 0-4) had a chance to tie the game and force overtime. But Northwestern forward Pete Nance missed an open 3-point attempt from the right wing with 10.5 seconds left, and the Hoosiers were able to gather the rebound.
Down 50-40, Indiana began its comeback effort with a follow-up basket from Justin Smith. A fastbreak layup by Jackson-Davis cut Northwestern’s lead to 50-47. Durham then made one of two free throws to cut Northwestern’s lead to 50-48, with center Joey Brunk coming up with a big offensive rebound off Durham’s miss. Durham got fouled and went to the line again, sinking a pair of free throws to tie the score at 50.
Smith added 18 points for the Hoosiers, while Durham scored 16 points. Down the stretch, Indiana went with a backcourt rotation of Durham, Phinisee and freshman guard Armaan Franklin, with Smith, Jackson-Davis and Brunk up front.
“I just think that that group had the best level of intensity and was playing the right way,” Miller said. “The defensive intensity, they made some plays together, and we were able to get some things going in transition and on offense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.