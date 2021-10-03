STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State’s defense once again showed why it’s received numerous early season accolades as it lifted the Nittany Lions to a shutout victory against Indiana on Saturday.
No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) held the Hoosiers scoreless for the first time since the 2000 season as the Nittany Lions earned a 24-0 win at Beaver Stadium to extend their win streak to nine games.
Indiana (2-3, 0-2) managed just 243 yards and three first downs.
“Defensively, I just think we’re playing really good complementary defensive football,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I don’t know if we’re overwhelming in any area, but I think the defense is doing its job. The linebackers are doing their job. The secondary is doing their job, and I think the coaches are doing a tremendous job.”
The Hoosiers struggled early and often against the Nittany Lions’ defense.
In the first quarter, Hoosiers cornerback Raheem Layne intercepted a pass from Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford to set Indiana up with first-and-10 from the Nittany Lions’ 13.
The Hoosiers were stopped on fourth-and-1 from Penn State’s 4-yard line.
Penn State’s offense on the ensuing drive went 96 yards on nine plays as quarterback Sean Clifford threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson for the Nittany Lions’ second touchdown of the game.
Late in the third quarter, the Hoosiers’ attempt at a field goal was spoiled when Penn State’s Brandon Smith and Arnold Ebiketie blocked it for the Nittany Lions’ defense's second red-zone stand in which it didn’t yield any points.
“I think when you can stop elite offenses like Indiana in the red zone where they’re comfortable, I think it speaks volumes to what type of defense we play and how stout you want to be,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “When teams get in the red zone, we don’t panic. We just continue to play the ball we play. I think it showed up again today.”
Indiana only gained 55 yards in the first quarter, and it didn’t fare much better in the second as the Hoosiers’ 27-yard output sent them into the half with 109 yards.
After registering 129 first-quarter yards, Penn State’s offense during the second period managed just 80 yards, but the Nittany Lions held a 14-0 advantage at the half.
IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. struggled through the first half, completing eight of his 19 attempts for just 109 yards with an interception. After beginning the game 1-for-11, Penix found a better rhythm and connected on seven more completions in the second quarter.
Penix – who injured his ACL last year – went down with an injury during the third quarter. He walked off the field under his own power and headed to the locker room. Penix favored his left shoulder. He ended the game 10-of-22 for 118 yards with an interception.
"It's his shoulder, his throwing shoulder,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Just continue to evaluate that. He's going to have tests tomorrow to see the seriousness of that."
Penix’s backup, Jack Tuttle, finished 6-of-11 with one interception.
After managing just 80 yards rushing against Villanova last week and standing among the lower half of Big Ten teams, the Nittany Lions rushed for 209 yards. Keyvone Lee paced all backs with 74 yards, 44 of which he earned on a first-quarter scamper. The Nittany Lions’ rushing effort was their second-most productive of the season.
Clifford ended 17-of-33 for 178 yards with three touchdowns against one interception.
Dotson stretched his touchdown-reception streak to six games, a Penn State record. He recorded the 19th touchdown of his Penn State career with a 30-yard reception on a pass from Clifford in the third quarter. Dotson ended with 84 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.
Indiana finished 3-for-14 on third-down attempts. The Hoosiers only managed 69 yards on the ground.
"A lot of guys need to take a look of themselves in the mirror and decide what's going to become of this," Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said.
Indiana was without starting cornerback Tiawan Mullen, the leader of the Hoosiers’ secondary, and the unit was dealt another blow during the first half when starting cornerback Reese Taylor left the game following an injury. Layne went down with an injury in the fourth quarter.
Penn State now readies for a road contest against No. 5 Iowa next week, while Indiana is idle.
