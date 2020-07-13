ALEXANDRIA — One of the worst-kept secrets in Madison County was finally made publicly official Monday evening when the Alexandria Community School Corp. board approved Alexandria High School Athletic Director Mickey Hosier as the school’s next girls basketball head coach.
The Alexandria athletic director since 2015, Hosier had previous boys basketball coaching stints at Alexandria and Wes-Del and spent four years with the coaching staff at Ball State University. But his last head coaching job at the high school level was a one-year stay at Elwood in 2013-14, where he led the girls basketball team to a 17-6 record. While Hosier has been coaching his daughter Jacklynn’s sixth and seventh grade teams the last two years, he is looking forward to getting back on the sidelines for a program that is seeking its first sectional title since 2002.
“Even as a player, being the point guard and that coach on the court, it’s always been in my blood,” he said. “I’ve been away from it, but as an athletic director, I’ve been right in the middle of it too. I just felt like the position opening up … the opportunity presented itself.”
Hosier is now one of four area head basketball coaches — along with Frankton’s Brent Brobston, Lapel’s Jimmie Howell and Liberty Christian’s Jason Chappell — who also hold title of athletic director, Brobston and Chappell at the high school and Howell at Lapel Middle School.
“Jason and Brent are close friends of mine and I’ve known them forever and now we’re all ADs,” Hosier said. “I haven’t really talked with them about the dynamic of AD and coach, but like I said, I’ve gotten a taste of it the last two years, our middle school team played over 20 games. It’s not the same, obviously, it’s a different position, but I will definitely reach out to them and maybe pick their brains a little bit about the positives and the negatives.”
With several key returning players, including seniors Reece VanBlair and Madison Schuyler and juniors Reiley Hiser, Ally Honeycutt and Jada Stansberry, and a promising younger crop of players, Hosier is excited for the team’s prospects.
“I think there are some really good pieces there and in the feeder system as we look a little bit forward into the future,” he said.
An added bonus — and perhaps incentive — to taking the job is an opportunity to coach his own daughters at the varsity level. Senior Gracyn will be returning this season and Jacklynn is one year away.
“In the past I’ve kind of stayed away from that,” he said. “I did not want them to think that since I was their dad they had to play basketball, I wanted them to do the things they wanted to do. I will love it, being around Gracyn for her senior year. One of the real positives about my girls being in the basketball program is that I’m so familiar with it. I’ve been at every girls varsity game and coaching the middle school, I’ve been around the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade kids. It’s given me an insight into what the strengths and weaknesses are.”
