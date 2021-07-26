ANDERSON — After capturing the $174,400 Mistletoe Shalee for 3-year-old pacing fillies at The Meadowlands last week, Hot Mess Express returned to her home state to continue her winning ways, this time in Indiana Sires Stakes action on Sunday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
With a win streak on the line, Hot Mess Express extended her win streak to seven as she delivered as the heavy 1-5 favorite in the $96,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies. Driven by John DeLong for trainer Tony Alagna, Hot Mess Express went gate to wire and cruised to a length-and-a-quarter victory in 1:49.4.
DeLong sent Hot Mess Express away from the gate to grab the early lead through an opening panel in :26.3. She clicked off fractions of :55.2 and 1:23.2 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field. Somethingbeautiful and LeWayne Miller applied pressure from first over and continued to advance turning for home. Hot Mess Express used a :26.2 final quarter to keep Somethingbeautiful at bay and get the win.
Owned by Samuel Bowie, the daughter of Panther Hanover and My Heart Was True recorded her seventh victory of the season and 11th lifetime victory. Hot Mess Express is now 4-for-4 in Indiana Sires Stakes this season as she pushed her seasonal bankroll to $449,655.
The 13-race card also featured three divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes action for the 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings. Trainer Ron Burke doubled up on the program with two stakes victories. Brookview Bullet and driver Sam Widger turned in an impressive gate-to-wire effort to capture the first split of the stakes action in 1:50.1 and deliver as the heavy favorite. It was the third win of the season from seven trips behind the gate for the son of Always A Virgin and Babylon Sister. Brookview Bullet is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Eleven Star Stable, F. Baldachino and Weaver Bruscemi.
Burke’s second win came after Roger’s Image and John DeLong pulled the 11-1 upset in the second division. Stopping the timer in 1:50, Roger’s Image converted a pocket trip into a near two-length victory over Madelines Blk Jack and Brandon Bates. It was the third victory of the season for Roger’s Image and a new lifetime-best effort. Owned by Burke Racing, J&T Silva, Purnel&Libby, Ras Racing and Weaver Bruscemi, Roger’s Image has now won four of 23 lifetime starts.
The biggest upset came in the final division of the stakes action after Ricky Macomber Jr. and Rockinsomewhere staged a huge rally late to get up in the final strides of the mile at odds of 27-1. Utilizing a ground-saving trip, Rockinsomewhere found late racing room up the inside to put his nose on the wire first and stop the timer in 1:50.1 over Skyway Victor and Trace Tetrick. The 1:50.1 clocking was a new lifetime best for the Ernie Gaskin trainee.
The gelded son of Rockin Image and Secludedbeach is owned in partnership by Ernest Gaskin Stables Inc. and Robert Rubin. Rockinsomewhere has now won two of 15 outs this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.