ANDERSON — Hot Mess Express continued her winning ways at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Sunday after she captured the featured event, the single division of the $95,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies, with John DeLong in the bike.
Stopping the timer in 1:49.3, Hot Mess Express claimed her fourth straight victory and remains undefeated in stakes action this season for trainer Tony Alagna.
Roll On Beauty and Brandon Bates dictated early fractions while Hot Mess Express found a spot along the rail in third. DeLong gave her the green light, and Hot Mess Express made her game-winning move down the backside, reaching the front just before the three-quarters in 1:22.2. Utilizing a :27.1 final quarter, Hot Mess Express was on cruise control to the wire and finished three lengths in front of Rollonbeauty. As the heavy 1-9 favorite, Hot Mess Express returned $2.20 at the betting windows.
“She’s a professional in every sense,” DeLong noted. “She gets a little stronger every week.”
With the win, the daughter of Panther Hanover and Myheartwastrue recorded the fourth win of the season from four starts and eighth lifetime victory from 13 trips behind the gate. Hot Mess Express pushed her lifetime earnings to $263,815 for owner Samuel Bowie.
Also highlighting the evening’s 13-race program were three eliminations for the $75,000 Hoosier Cup for Indiana-sired 3-year-old colt pacers. Joelsy Hanover and Trace Tetrick pulled the slight upset in the first elimination after getting up in the final strides of the mile to score in 1:51.3 over This Kit Rocks and Joey Putnam. My Wish Came True and Michael Oosting also staged a big rally late to finish third and advance to the final. Joelsy Hanover is trained by Melanie Wrenn.
Tetrick scored a victory in the very next elimination with the heavily favored Virgo for trainer Dylan Davis. Virgo found a :26 closing kick to win going away in 1:50. Rockinsomewhere and Oosting finished a game second while Whiskey Wizard and Brandon Bates finished third to also advance to the final.
Rockin On Venus was the fastest elimination winner in the final split after turning in a dominant effort to score in 1:49.3. With Oosting in the bike, Rockin On Venus made his move down the backside and never looked back. JK’s Champ and Sam Widger finished second while Saddle Up and DeLong finished third. The top three finishers from each elimination and the fourth-place finisher with the highest seasonal earnings will return for the $75,000 final slated for next Sunday.
