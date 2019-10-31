INDIANAPOLIS – Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus talks about the pass rush coming in waves.
It’s a philosophy shared by general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich, and it’s a big part of the reason there were 10 defensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster.
Keep fresh legs in the contest and wear down the opposing offensive line.
Over the past few weeks, it’s been working for the Indianapolis Colts. During the team’s current three-game winning streak, the defense has racked up 10 sacks and seven different players have gotten into the act – including cornerback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Darius Leonard.
Perhaps that’s why defensive end Justin Houston – the biggest free agent acquisition of Ballard’s three seasons in charge of the roster – refuses to take much credit despite leading the charge with four sacks of his own during the stretch.
“It’s not just the d-line. It’s a unit. It’s the whole defense,” Houston said of the hot streak. “For us to get to the quarterback, the back end has got to do their job. For us to do our job, they have to give us time to get there. So I think they’ve been playing great on the back end, which is allowing us to put pressure on the quarterback.”
And the defensive line’s productivity is allowing Indianapolis (5-2) to win games.
It’s not always a sack getting the job done, either. A collapsing pocket played a role in Deshaun Watson’s two fourth-quarter interceptions as the Houston Texans lost 30-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium two weeks ago. And Houston burst into the backfield to stop a fourth-and-1 run to help clinch a 19-13 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 6.
Last week against the Denver Broncos, a sack finished the job. Rookie Ben Banogu tracked down a scrambling Joe Flacco and caused a fumble that drained the final 22 seconds from the clock in a 15-13 victory.
It was Indianapolis’ third sack of the game and evidence the waves rarely stop coming.
Banogu didn’t play a single snap against the Chiefs. But after second-year pass rusher Kemoko Turay broke his ankle late in that contest, more was expected from the rookie out of TCU.
He had an earlier third-down sack of Flacco erased by a penalty and flashed the potential that made him the 49th overall pick this spring.
“In terms of after the bye (week), he started to really practice full speed and you can see the player that we saw at TCU,” Eberflus said. “Just his quickness and the speed and his ability to rush the passer – we saw those things there, and you’re starting to see them on game day.
“That just doesn’t show up. It’s got to happen out there out on the (practice) grass first, and he’s got to prove it out there day in and day out. He just can’t be a flash player and show it a couple of times. He’s got to prove it every single rep out there, and then once he does that, it will show in the game.”
Banogu’s potential emergence only bolsters a group that’s begun to live up to its billing.
The defensive line was dominant during training camp, and much was expected for the start of the season. But the run defense was lacking through the first four weeks, and the pass rush dried up after Week 2.
Then veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard returned from a knee injury, and things began to turn around. After a rough outing against the Oakland Raiders in Week 4, the linemen have raised their collective games during the winning streak.
Sheard has 1.5 sacks during the stretch and has created a formidable tandem with Houston. The NFL adage always has held two pass rushers are better than one, but Sheard believes Indianapolis goes further than that.
“I think we’ve got eight rushers, man, honestly,” he said. “At any given time, we’ve got anybody up that could come off the edge, come off the middle. And we do a good job of rotating and getting everybody going.”
Nobody’s running hotter than Houston.
He leads the Colts with five sacks and is on pace for his first double-digit season since his career-high 22-sack season for Kansas City in 2014.
A blue-collar work ethic helped quickly endear him to his teammates, and Houston has taken on the role of leading the pregame huddle.
Whether through his words or actions, Houston’s fellow pass rushers are following his lead.
“There is a little blood in the water for lack of a better word,” Reich said. “They feed off of each other. So Justin certainly, I think, has been setting the pace, but really the whole key is it’s that whole unit. It’s that whole unit, and I think they have been doing a good job and being patient.
“We talk a lot about that. Sacks – you never know, sometimes you play a team that gets it out quick all day. You’ve just got to be patient, trust what you’re doing and keep fighting. Our guys have done a good job of that.”
There’s no margin to let up.
As strong as the recent performances have been, Indianapolis understands the hardest tests lie ahead.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Houston said. “We are far from where we want to be, but we’re in a great position. We’ve just got to continue to build and maintain focus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.