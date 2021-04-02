More than 13 years after his forced exit at Indiana, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has made the most of his return to the Hoosier state, leading the Cougars to their first Final Four appearance since 1984.
The NCAA violations Sampson committed at IU, for impermissible text messages, resulted in a five-year show-cause penalty. But Sampson revived his career, spending six years as an NBA assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets before accepting the Houston job after his show cause ended in 2014.
“There’s nothing about that that I have any interest in discussing.” Sampson said. “That’s in my rearview mirror. My wife said everything that has happened to us, there’s always been a silver lining, and the silver lining was the relationships I built in the NBA, the lessons I learned. It made me a better coach. It made me a better person.”
Houston (28-3) will face Baylor (26-2) in the Final Four on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium (5:14 p.m., CBS) with a hard-nosed defensive team built in Sampson’s image. These Cougars are not reminiscent of the Phi Slamma Jamma Teams led by Clyde Drexler that made three straight Final Four trips from 1982-84. Houston has allowed an average of 55.8 points in its four NCAA Tournament wins.
Offensively, Houston has been sparked by a pair of transfers. Former Kansas guard Quentin Grimes leads the Cougars in scoring at 18 points per game, while DeJon Jerreau, a transfer from UMass, is third on the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game. But Sampson has made defense the first priority in his program.
“We don’t base our kids' play on whether their shot goes in,” Sampson said. “We base their play on their contribution to the team winning, and that’s what every kid coming into this program has to learn, how to help us win games. You are pretty shallow as a basketball evaluator if you think a player is playing good based on whether he is shooting well.”
Sampson is making the second Final Four trip of his career and first in 19 years after taking Oklahoma to the national semifinals in 2002. He got emotional talking about his Native American upbringing in Pembroke, North Carolina, the racism his family encountered in the 1950s and '60s and his father, John Willie Sampson, a former high school basketball coach who died in 2014.
“The KKK was huge in that area,” Sampson said. “That was a very clear memory for me … high school coach, came up during segregation. I remember going to high school clinics with him, and all the minority coaches had to sit upstairs in metal folding chairs, and all the white coaches sat down in the balcony in the theater chairs. Didn’t think much of it. That’s just the way it was back then in the mid-1960s.”
Sampson began his coaching career in 1979 as an assistant at Michigan State under Jud Heathcote before moving on to his first head coaching job at Montana Tech. Then came stops at Washington State (1985-94) and Oklahoma (1994-2006) before his failed IU tenure that lasted less than two years.
Coincidentally, Indiana knocked off Oklahoma in Sampson’s lone Final Four appearance in 2002, before the Hoosiers fell to Maryland in the NCAA title game. Sampson has tried to filter that message down to his Houston players, not to take anything for granted.
“He really says just enjoy the moment because you never know if you are ever going to be back in this moment again,” Grimes said. “Just telling us to really enjoy it and go farther than what they did.”
