INDIANAPOLIS – Dee Ford couldn’t stop talking about Justin Houston last year, and he found a receptive audience in DeForest Buckner.
As the San Francisco 49ers marched toward a Super Bowl appearance, Ford constantly shared tips with his fellow defensive lineman. Many were picked up from Houston during his five seasons playing alongside Ford with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buckner loves to research defensive line techniques, and he eagerly soaked in second-hand advice from a master.
Now, he’ll finally get the chance to talk shop with the man himself.
Traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March, Buckner joined Houston as a leader on a young defense looking to take the next step toward championship contention. And he retains a healthy respect for a man with four Pro Bowl appearances and 89.5 career sacks.
“Obviously, he’s a great mentor, and he can teach guys little things,” Buckner said. “Just coming off to the side (in practice) – he is showing everybody what he sees, what he is anticipating and little things like that – even in the meeting rooms when we are watching film.
“I’m excited to be able to work with him this year and for years to come because, obviously, he has done it at a high level for a very long time. He is one of those guys that you have to constantly pick their brain.”
Houston prefers to lead by example.
He’ll insert his opinion when he feels it’s necessary, but he believes in letting players find their own way.
That process has ramped up this summer for second-year pass-rusher Ben Banogu.
A second-round pick out of TCU, he played just 26% of the team’s defensive snaps while searching for his role last year as a rookie. In the spring, there was some thought given to using Banogu as a linebacker on early downs and moving him up to defensive end in obvious pass-rush situations.
That plan was scrapped by the start of training camp, but Banogu continued to struggle to define his role. Houston has seen that change in the early stages of practice this summer, as Banogu is learning to place fewer limits on himself.
“I definitely think he’s a speed rusher, but I think he has more power than he realizes,” Houston said. “He is starting to feel himself out, so he is learning when and when not to use power and when to use his speed.”
Playing to his strengths and knowing how to pick the right tool for the job have been among Houston’s greatest assets during a celebrated nine-year career.
He made a seamless transition last year – his first in Indianapolis – from 3-4 outside linebacker to 4-3 defensive end, and he led the Colts with 11.5 sacks. That marked his best total since leading the league with 22 sacks in 2014, but there’s never really been a dip in the 31-year-old’s on-field production.
He's posted four double-digit sack seasons, and injuries likely have cost him at least a couple more. Houston had nine sacks in just 12 games in 2018, and he had 7.5 sacks despite missing five games in 2015.
New Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker has been around many premier pass rushers in 37 years as a coach in the NFL and major college football. He said there’s nothing complicated about Houston’s sustained success.
“He understands who he is as a football player,” Baker said. “He understands who he is as a pass rusher. You see him, even in these walk-throughs at the tempo we do them, going through those same mechanics of what makes him really, really good. He’s a guy that’s very much like a lot of the other great pass rushers I’ve been blessed enough to have been around.
“He understands he doesn’t have to do 1,000 different things, but if you do a couple things really, really well, then you can be productive. And I just see that from him every day.”
The question is how much longer he’ll continue to do those things in Indianapolis.
Houston is entering the final season of a two-year, $23 million deal and is scheduled for free agency in March. Having proven he still has more than enough left in the tank to be effective, the defensive end certainly isn’t considering retirement as an option.
“I definitely want to continue to play football, but whether I want to play here – I haven’t even thought that far ahead,” Houston said. “I just want to focus on one game at a time, one day at a time. Right now, I’m just focused on this season. Whatever happens after that, I’ll leave it up to God.”
