ANDERSON — The first of two junior all-star games in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium on Friday afternoon not only featured a pair of area players who will be senior leaders for their teams later this year but also saw the return to the sideline of an Anderson University graduate.
With Jeff Howard leading from the bench, the White team pulled away from an undermanned Red team for an 85-69 victory at the 13th annual Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic.
Howard graduated from AU in 1986, later coached at Anderson High School and coached Troy Taylor and Kellen Dunham this summer. Being back on the sideline at the court he used to call home was a thrill but winning made it even better.
“It feels absolutely wonderful,” Howard said. “Today being back at Anderson University and this game coaching with a fellow alum (Frankton coach) Brent (Brobston), it’s great to be on the sidelines. (AU) Coach (Owen Handy) does a heckuva job here. I’m proud to say that I’m an alumnus. I miss the game. I’m not going to lie. The juices were flowing.”
Frankton’s Harrison Schwinn aided Howard’s cause with 10 points and seven rebounds — including five offensive boards. Perhaps due to being tired after playing in three Eagles summer league games and getting home late Thursday, he struggled with his 3-point shot. But he still found other ways to help the team.
“We got back about midnight,” he said. “I think I’m going to shoot less this year, only when I’m open most of the time. I think I’m going to be more of a driver.”
Brobston said Schwinn’s size and versatility means when one part of his game is a struggle, he can help in other ways.
“I was telling him during the game was get in there and rebound, do other things rather than just shoot the basketball,” he said. “... He’s had a tremendous summer. He really has. He’s done the right things in the weight room, the right things with speed and agility, and he’s working on his body to get into shape.”
Following the injuries to two players, the Red team had five available players for the second half. That meant plenty of minutes for Lapel guard Griffin Craig, who finished with nine points — including a pair of deep 3-point baskets.
“The game wasn’t too bad. (Lapel coach Tod Windlan) keeps us in good shape,” Craig said. “I’m a little sore from practice this morning, but other than that I’m good.”
