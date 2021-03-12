MIDDLETOWN — The intrasquad games at Shenandoah as the Raiders prepared for the 2020 postseason have become the stuff of legend.
The starters were challenged by a team comprised of several varsity and junior varsity players and coaches Rick Ellsworth and Josh MacIntyre in games designed for their improvement. It was as good a practice squad as any school was likely to have available. They even defeated the varsity squad on several occasions.
One of those on the practice squad was junior Michael Howard, and he was not the typical JV player.
“It was a battle every single day,” Howard said of those practices. “We went at each other. Me, Kam (Graddy) coach Elz, coach MacIntyre, we went at it every day, and we gave them a challenge.”
Howard transferred from Hagerstown following his sophomore year and was ruled ineligible to play varsity right away. He expected that to be the case, but that did not ease the disappointment of being relegated to JV duty.
“I knew the year we would have this year would make it all worth it,” Howard, who averaged 10.2 points at Hagerstown, said. “I knew that was a possibility, and when I got the news, I was definitely bummed out.”
After serving a year on the JV — where he was the best player on the floor every night — Howard has proven to be a strong addition to an already potent Shenandoah lineup. He is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44% from 3-point range and is thrilled to have the opportunity to play for a sectional champion, this time at the varsity level, as the team prepares for regional.
“I’m ready. I sit and watch film all the time and prepare,” Howard said. “We’re a special team. We’re a special group. We all have each other’s back, and we have accountability for one another. It’s exciting.”
The decision to transfer came just a few weeks after his sophomore school year had ended. Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough learned of the decision when he arrived for a summer workout and Howard was in the gym.
That encounter came just after Howard and McCollough’s son, Kaden, had faced each other in a different sport.
“They had just played baseball against each other. We’d gone over to Hagerstown, it was a JV game and I think they were both pitching,” McCollough said. “A couple weeks later, we’re ready to start workouts and he’s here. I said, ‘What are you doing here?’”
Howard was looking for a better situation. The nephew of former Butler great Matt Howard, he comes from a large family that includes five younger siblings and that was the type of atmosphere he wanted from his team. He felt that type of togetherness very soon after arriving at Shenandoah.
“All around, (Hagerstown) just wasn’t the place for me,” Howard said. “I just transferred to Shenandoah, and it’s been a great fit. They kind of accepted me as their own. It’s been a family.”
For those who did not show up early enough to see Howard in action last season in those JV games, they learned in the first game of the year what he was capable of doing. He scored 14 points and was 4-of-8 on 3-point shots in a 56-46 win over Daleville.
Although he had always been included with the varsity at Shenandoah, it was a big night for Howard to return to that level on the court.
“It felt amazing,” he said. “We definitely didn’t play as well as we’d like to in that first game, but it was almost a relief to get back on the floor and a joy to play in front of the home crowd, even though there weren’t a lot of people.”
With several key players having missed time this season — only Howard and McCollough among starters and Jasper Campbell and Tanner Goff off the bench have played all 27 games — Howard feels the Raiders may be hitting their stride at the right time.
“We haven’t played our best,” Howard said. “We are playing better than we have all season, but we haven’t hit our peak yet. That’s scary for the teams we’re about to play.”
Howard plans to play basketball at the college level and has been recruited by several schools, including an offer from Hanover.
