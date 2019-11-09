INDIANAPOLIS – Following a week of deliberation, the Indianapolis Colts chose to go with a new starting quarterback Saturday afternoon.
Veteran Brian Hoyer will get the nod for his 38th career start Sunday when the Colts (5-3) host the Miami Dolphins (1-7) at 4:05 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jacoby Brissett spent the week as a limited participant in practice while nursing a sprained MCL in his left knee, and head coach Frank Reich said the team would use all available time to make a decision on his playing status.
Brissett was originally listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but he was downgraded to out a day later. Reich strongly hinted at the possibility during his final media availability of the week Friday afternoon.
“Ultimately, we’ve got to take the long view, but at the same time we realize this is a critically important game as well,” Reich said. “There’s probably just five or six major factors that you just have to weigh them all and take every minute that you have to make that decision (with) all the information that you have and just go with it.”
So the Colts will go with Hoyer.
He was roundly praised for his relief performance during last week’s 26-24 loss at Pittsburgh. Despite not practicing with the first-team offense at all, Hoyer led three scoring drives and had Indianapolis in position for a potential game-winning field goal with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Adam Vinatieri’s 43-yard attempt was wide left, and the Colts fell out of first place in the AFC South.
That position can be regained with a victory against Miami. Houston (6-3) is idle this week, and Indianapolis would hold a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage.
That’s just one reason Reich believes his team is in little danger of overlooking the Dolphins, who are coming off their first victory – a 26-18 decision against the New York Jets last week.
“Unfortunately, it should be easy for us not to have (the players) overlook them because we just lost,” Reich said. “I don’t think we would’ve either way, but coming after a loss, man – this business is brutal. You lose in this weekend, and you feel the sting of it, and you feel like your back is against the wall, and we have to respond.
“So I am trusting our guys to have the maturity to understand that and know that in this league every opponent is a good opponent. I mean, we respect every opponent that comes in here, no matter what their record is, and we’ve got to play good football.”
That starts with Hoyer.
He was 17-of-26 for 168 yards with three touchdowns and one interception after coming in early in the second quarter at Pittsburgh. But the roster around him will look a little different Sunday.
Wide receiver Marcus Johnson – who had six catches for 102 yards and one touchdown in five games last year before a foot injury ended his season – was called up from the practice squad, and struggling second-year receiver Deon Cain was waived.
Tight end Eric Ebron also was vocal this week about the limited role he’s played recently. He held a meeting with Reich and voiced his concerns, and the head coach came away believing everyone is on the same page.
The wide receiver position will be thin without T.Y. Hilton (calf), Devin Funchess (clavicle) and Parris Campbell (hand), which could naturally lead to more targets for tight ends Ebron, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.
But the Colts also are likely to attempt to take advantage of Miami’s 31st-ranked run defense.
No matter how the attack plays out, success will be on the other 10 offensive players as much as Hoyer.
“Honestly, as an offense, we have to step up and make more plays to help him,” running back Nyheim Hines said in the postgame locker room at Pittsburgh. “We’re not communicating or (getting) false start penalties, breaking the huddle late, just not helping him. … As an offense, we didn’t help him out any, and he did a hell of a job playing (last Sunday).”
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores certainly is familiar with Hoyer. The pair were together for the last season-and-a-half with the New England Patriots.
Though Hoyer threw just eight regular-season passes during that time, he still managed to leave an impression on the former Patriots’ defensive coordinator.
“Hoyer is as smart as they come at the quarterback position,” Flores said. “(He) understands defense, has been in a few different systems and understands different ways to protect, to schematically put together different concepts. This guy’s very, very bright.
“He’s another guy who, he and I would go back and forth, talk about defense, talk about offense, talk about protections, talk about route concepts – again, another impressive guy.”
