FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant's strong run game and tough defense kept Frankton off the scoreboard to cruise to a 27-0 victory Friday.
Argylls head coach Brady Turner only had one word for how his team pulled off its second straight win.
“Grit,” Turner said. “That was a very physical team we just played. They gave us everything we wanted. We did a lot of things right, and we did a lot of things wrong.”
The first 12 minutes was a combination of punts and interceptions on both sides. Despite having a slow start, the Argylls kicked it into gear in the second quarter. A 12-yard rushing touchdown from junior Jackson Thompson kicked off the scoring.
This was followed by sophomore Seth Lugar’s 10-yard rush before the end of the first half.
Frankton couldn’t get anything to work and went into halftime down 12-0. The Eagles introduced a wildcat formation that took the Argylls defense off guard to open the second half. However, a failed fourth-down attempt in the red zone turned the ball back over to Madison-Grant.
Senior Randall Fultz answered by finding the end zone on a 39-yard run in the middle of the third quarter. This allowed Madison-Grant to add insurance points.
On his own senior night, Fultz led the team in rushing with 130 yards.
“I am really happy, and it was a good performance,” Fultz said. “Everybody rallied together and did what they had to do. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior night.”
Fultz’s best friend, Lugar, added 92 yards rushing and an interception on defense. The rushing duo accounted for two of the four touchdowns and 222 of the 394 yards on the ground.
“I am Seth’s No. 1 fan,” Fultz said. “Seth is my best friend, and (he's) really good at football.”
For the second week in a row, the Argylls defense did not allow an opponent to score. This second straight shutout was largely due to the defense’s ability to force punts and turnovers.
“I thought our defense played a great game,” Turner said. “Our defense really kept us in the game there in the first half. If they were scoring points, we would have been in trouble.”
Despite committing nine penalties, the Argylls still managed to have control.
“We need to quit getting so many penalties,” Turner said. “Penalties killed us, and we need to work on that and figure out what is going on.”
Not even 90 yards in penalties could hold back the Madison-Grant offense.
-- Drew Pierce, For The Herald Bulletin
PENDLETON HEIGHTS 55, SHELBYVILLE 8
PENDLETON – In the first of back-to-back games against the Golden Bears, the Arabians finished the regular season strong.
Shelbyville (0-9, 0-7 Hoosier Heritage Conference) did manage a late score for its first points since Week 1.
Pendleton Heights (5-4, 4-3) hosts Shelbyville again next week to begin sectional play.
McCUTCHEON 56, ANDERSON 17
LAFAYETTE – The Mavericks (5-4, 5-2 North Central Conference) closed a roller coaster season with two consecutive victories.
The Indians (1-8, 1-7) will get a week to rest before opening sectional play against Class 5A No. 9 West Lafayette Harrison on Nov. 2.
EASTBROOK 70, ELWOOD 0
ELWOOD – The visiting Panthers (7-2, 7-0 CIC) ran to their seventh straight victory and clinched another conference title.
Elwood (0-9, 0-7) hosts Alexandria in the sectional opener next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.