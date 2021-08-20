Lapel pummeled Wabash, rolling to a 44-7 victory with all the scoring coming in the first half of play. Tyler Dollar rushed for four touchdowns, Kyle Shelton rushed for another and Brennan Stow threw a TD pass to Nick Witte for the Bulldogs. Kaden Camp completed the Lapel scoring with a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points.
Anderson at Yorktown
Yorktown took advantage of Anderson miscues, scoring two defensive touchdowns for a 20-0 halftime lead and the Tigers rolled over the Indians 46-6 in the season opener.
Adam Morrow started the scoring by returning a fumble 23 yards and Joey Hazen capped the first half defensive effort for Yorktown with a 28-yard interception return for a score.
Hazen added a second interception return for touchdown and receiving touchdown in the second half for Yorktown.
Eastern Hancock at Alexandria
Alexandria led Eastern Hancock 21-17, but could not sustain the momentum and dropped their season opener 37-27 to the Royals.
Madison-Grant at Tri-Central
Tanner Brooks opened the scoring with a touchdown run and added a second score in the fourth quarter, but the Argylls could not keep Tri-Central out of the end zone. The Trojans defeated Madison-Grant 28-12.
