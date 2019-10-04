INDIANAPOLIS — Lapel has no less than two teams on its football schedule that are currently more heralded than the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs may not have the tradition or ranking of Cardinal Ritter and Heritage Christian, but they have proven they belong on the same field as those programs.
And two weeks after falling by eight points at Ritter, Lapel had a victory in its grasp against Class 2A fourth-ranked Heritage Christian on Friday night.
But the Bulldogs came up mere inches short of perhaps running out the clock against the Eagles, and the hosts marched down the field and went on to ruin Lapel's upset bid 36-35.
A touchdown run by Colton Brown and 2-point pass from Max Milton to Harrison Eckel with 1:11 remaining put Heritage Christian on top to stay.
That put a damper to a three-hour-plus contest in which senior Cole Alexander threw for three scores and ran for another, and the Bulldogs (4-3) came from 15 points down and overcame offensive misfortune in the first half.
"We had a challenging week for us this week and a very unique week for us with some injury stuff," Lapel coach Tim Miller said. "Our kids could have folded when we were down 14-0, but they battled for four quarters, and we came up a little short."
The Bulldogs bounced back from a first-quarter-and-change in which they crossed the 40-yard line of the Eagles (6-1) four times and had no points to show for it. Lapel was stopped on downs twice, was intercepted, had to punt and was down 14.
On the fifth trip deep in Eagles' territory, the Bulldogs finally got it right. Alexander tossed a screen to Tanner Mroz, who ran 24 yards around right end for the score.
Another TD from Alexander to Mroz (46 yards) made it 21-14 Heritage Christian, right before halftime.
An interception by Mroz and 40-yard return to the Eagles' 2 set up a 2-yard score by Josiah Scott, and it was 21-apiece barely two minutes into the second half.
Lapel drove 75 yards in 15 plays and ran almost 8 1/2 minutes off the clock for the points that tied it again at 28. Alexander dove off right tackle from the 1 on fourth down and went in.
The Bulldogs got a huge break when the Eagles coughed up the ball at their 33 on the first play after the kickoff.
Two plays later, it was Alexander to Charlie Prough from 28 yards out, and Lapel had two TDs within 56 seconds and the lead for the first time with 7:49 to play.
Lapel stopped Heritage Christian at the Eagles' 37 and drove to the 19, where on fourth-and-2, Alexander ran through the line. His effort ended less than a foot short, and with 2:44 left, the Eagles had a shot at the win.
They made full use of it. The key play was a 37-yard pass from Milton to Eckel on fourth-and-1, and a late-hit penalty against Lapel tacked on put the ball at the Bulldogs' 2.
Brown took it in on the next play, and on the 2-point try, Milton found Eckel in the corner of the end zone.
"I probably made a bad call on fourth down (when Lapel came up short)," Miller said. "But I'm proud of our guys, and they fought all game."
Alexander finished 14-of-31 for 213 yards, with Mroz catching six passes for 137. Scott had 135 yards on 27 carries.
For Heritage Christian, Milton went 23-of-38 for 362 yards, and Brown gained 143 on 23 attempts.
"I don't think (the Eagles) are better than us," Miller said. "If we play them 10 times, I think we're pretty even. We're peaking at the right time. We want to be playing our best football in October and November, and we're getting closer."
Lapel hosts Jay County (0-7) next Friday.
-- Mike Battreall, For The Herald Bulletin
SHENANDOAH 30, NORTHEASTERN 18
FOUNTAIN CITY – Tanner Goff threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Blake Surface on fourth-and-11 to give the Raiders a 22-18 lead, and Josh Farmer returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown to complete the comeback with 2:38 remaining in the game.
An interception by Tristen Bartram sealed Shenandoah’s fifth straight win and sent Northeastern (5-2) to its second straight defeat.
Goff tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kam Graddy to give the Raiders an 8-0 lead, and his 17-yard touchdown run set a 2-point conversion to start the comeback after Northeastern rattled off 18 unanswered points.
Shenandoah (5-2) hosts Eastern Hancock next week.
ARSENAL TECH 47, ANDERSON 7
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indians dropped their fourth straight contest in the North Central Central Conference.
Tech (5-2, 4-1 NCC) bounced back quickly from last week’s loss to West Lafayette Harrison.
Anderson (1-6, 1-4) hosts Richmond next week.
OAK HILL 48, MADISON-GRANT 22
CONVERSE – The Argylls led 8-7 after a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 10:45 to play in the second quarter and later tied the score at 14.
But the Golden Eagles (2-5, 2-3 Central Indiana Conference) scored 31 unanswered points to take control.
Madison-Grant (0-7, 0-5) hosts Elwood next week.
MISSISSINEWA 50, FRANKTON 8
GAS CITY – The Eagles scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 4:52 remaining in the game.
Mississinewa (6-1, 4-1 CIC) ran its conference winning streak to three games.
Frankton (1-6, 1-4) hosts Oak Hill next week.
BLACKFORD 50, ELWOOD 6
ELWOOD – The Panthers’ touchdown came on a pass from Chance Martin to Ben DeLong with 11:47 remaining in the first half.
Blackford (5-2, 4-1 CIC) won its second straight conference contest.
Elwood (0-7, 0-5) travels to Madison-Grant next week.
