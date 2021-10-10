Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Lapel volleyball coach Hilary Eppert won her 150th career match as Lapel swept past Knightstown in three sets. Ashlynn Allman recorded 12 kills, Emma Anderson added 10 and Sophie Jackley had five aces and 14 digs in the Bulldogs' win.
Eppert’s milestone was one of many recent accomplishments celebrated by area teams.
Madison-Grant junior Daya Greene recently eclipsed 1,000 career digs, and senior Gabby Rudy also reached 1,000 career assists for the Argylls. Junior Alexis Baney was honored for posting 15 blocks in one match, eclipsing the previous record of 14 that had been held by Mia Stewart.
Elwood’s Jaleigh Crawford reached 1,000 digs for her career in a 3-1 loss to Eastern, becoming just the second Panthers player to do so. Crawford recorded 22 kills, two aces and 13 digs in the match.
Daleville senior libero Emi Isom was also honored by the Broncos for her 1,000th career dig.
Olivia Hall recorded eight kills and three aces, and Kendall Parker added 27 assists as Alexandria swept Cowan.
TUESDAY
Liberty Christian junior Noah Price ran a season-best time of 17:02.1 and claimed first place in the boys race at the University Invitational in Carmel. Ella Wall was 15th for the Lions in the girls race.
Adayna Key recorded 11 kills, and Emma Sperry added eight kills and 15 assists as Frankton swept Liberty Christian. Kaitlyn Smith recorded two kills and two aces for the Lions.
Baney led the offense with 11 kills and Greene paced the defense with 18 digs as the Argylls swept Marion.
Alex Creel tallied three goals to lead five Arabians who scored as Pendleton Heights blanked Muncie Central 9-0 in the first round of the Hamilton Southeastern girls soccer sectional. Imari Francis and Liz Herrberg scored twice each, Kaitlyn Prickett had a goal and an assist and Zoe Welch added three assists for PH.
At North Central, the PH tennis doubles team of Logan Jones and Blake Stoker fell 7-5, 6-3 in the state doubles sectional round to Eastern Hancock.
WEDNESDAY
Josiah Cabello scored five goals, and Vlad Boiko added a pair of scores as Liberty Christian routed Tri-Central 7-1 in the Taylor boys soccer sectional semifinal.
The Daleville volleyball team recorded its 20th win with a 3-0 victory over Monroe Central. Audrey Voss had 13 kills and two aces, Julia Andreassa posted 17 digs and 13 kills, Emilee Finley had 40 assists, Emi Isom had 22 digs and Amarah McPhaul contributed seven kills and five blocks.
Holli Klettheimer recorded 10 kills, and Makena Alexander added seven as Frankton stunned Alexandria on its home court in a 3-0 sweep, denying the Tigers the outright Central Indiana Conference championship.
Pendleton Heights outlasted Muncie Burris 15-9 in the fifth set behind 22 kills from Avery Ross. Mikala Ross added 13 kills, Gabby Ennis had 12 kills, Ramsey Gary had 22 digs and seven aces and Olivia Wright handed out 51 assists.
THURSDAY
Voss had 11 kills, Isom added 11 digs and Sydney Nixon recorded two aces as Daleville recorded a 25-16, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Liberty Christian. Smith had five kills and two aces for the Lions.
Madison-Grant swept Elwood, and Frankton defeated Mississinewa 3-0, and both the Argylls and Eagles will share the CIC championship with Alexandria. Azmae Turner recorded 11 kills and five digs for M-G while Crawford recorded her 1,000th career kill for the Panthers. She is the first player from Elwood to reach both 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills in their career. Claire Duncan had 11 digs, and Mackenzie Long recorded 12 assists for the Eagles.
Avery Ross recorded 25 kills in Pendleton Heights' 3-0 sweep at Connersville, including the 1,500th of her career. Ennis added 10 kills, and Wright had 45 assists.
SATURDAY
M-G swept Eastbrook and Mississinewa in three sets each Saturday to win its second straight Grant 4 title and 17th overall. Baney led the way for the Argylls with 19 kills and 11 blocks while Rudy added 43 assists.
