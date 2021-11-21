Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Freshman Alivia Peoples scored 19 points and Kanyla Wills added eight as Anderson Prep knocked off Traders Point 56-25.
Senior Jada Stansberry scored 18 points and freshman Jacklynn Hosier chipped in 11 points as Alexandria scored a 65-10 win over Liberty Christian. Senior Katelyn Harpe added seven rebounds for the Tigers.
Madison-Grant routed Marion 40-8, with senior Azmae Turner’s 21 points accounting for over half of the Argylls' points. Junior Daya Greene also scored eight for M-G.
Daleville picked up a 47-33 home win over Knightstown behind 16 points and six rebounds from senior Emi Isom. Audrey Voss scored nine for the Broncos, and freshman Trishell Johnson added eight points and eight rebounds.
WEDNESDAY
Sectional champion Alexandria and four-time Madison County champion Pendleton Heights dominated the 12-player All-County volleyball team with three players each.
State kills leader Avery Ross topped the Arabians' contingent and was joined by senior setter Olivia Wright and junior libero Ramsey Gary. Seniors Taylor Stinefield and Kendall Parker were joined by junior Addy Warren for the Tigers.
Sophomores Holli Klettheimer and Emma Sperry of Frankton, seniors Emma Anderson and Emma Jackley from Lapel, Jaleigh Crawford of Elwood and Lauryn Williams from Anderson rounded out the team that was voted on by the coaches.
Seniors Ashlynn Allman of Lapel, Olivia Hall of Alexandria and Mady Rees from Liberty Christian and juniors Adayna Key and Sydney Duncan from Frankton were named honorable mention.
FRIDAY
Alexandria senior Kendall Parker announced she will continue her softball career at Bethel. Last season, Parker was 12-4 with a 2.94 ERA in the circle with 100 strikeouts in 100 innings. At the plate, she hit .403 with 21 runs batted in.
Greene led the Argylls with 17 points and Maddy Moore added seven as Madison-Grant knocked off Oak Hill 36-33, improving to 4-1 on the season.
The Jets won their third game in a row with a 44-21 victory over Central Christian. Peoples again led the way with 24 points while Makenzie Armstrong added eight off the APA bench.
SATURDAY
A season of high expectations for the Daleville wrestling team began on a good note as it won all five matches in the Broncos Super Duals. Daleville defeated Blackford, Union City, Hamilton Southeastern, Frankfort and Wapahani with Noah Gibson, Dawson Brooks, Julius Gerencser, Brandon Kinnick and Jackson Ingenito all going 5-0 on the day.
Madison-Grant placed third at the Taylor Invitational with a 3-2 record. The Argylls recorded wins over Marion, Taylor and Frontier with Gabe Wedmore, Nathan Knopp, Clayton Campbell and Boston Caudell posting 5-0 days.
Pendleton Heights also opened the season with a third-place finish at the Hamilton Heights Super Six — reduced to five because of a last-minute cancellation. The Arabians were 2-2, including wins over North Central and Tipton with Elijah Creel, Jack Todd and Ethan Childers posting perfect 4-0 marks in the opener.
