Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Kam Kail scored two goals and added an assist to lead Pendleton Heights boys soccer to a 3-1 win over Muncie Burris.
In a 3-3 draw with Lawrence North, Katie Coleman scored twice to lead the Pendleton Heights offense -- giving the freshman six goals in her last three games.
Despite missing three key starters, Pendleton Heights battled to a 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 19-17 win over Westfield. Ava Kate Phillips had 48 assists for PH while Avery Ross had 23 kills and 31 digs and Ramsey Gary added 13 kills and 16 digs.
Luke Gilman and Christopher Fox delivered straight set victories to lead Madison-Grant to a 4-1 boys tennis win over Eastern.
Bella Dean shot a personal-best 43 as Frankton (201) defeated Mississinewa.
TUESDAY
In a 10-1 loss to Wapahani, Zane Bricker made Daleville history with the first goal in the school’s soccer program.
Macy Beeson earned medalist with a 37, and junior Kerith Renihan shot a personal-best 38 as Lapel defeated Elwood 158-224 at Elwood Golf Links. Taylor Ash led Elwood with a 49.
Pendleton Heights edged Daleville 187-190 to win a three-team meet that included Muncie Central (213). Grace Wiggins was medalist with a 42 for the Arabians while Kaitie Denney led the Broncos with a 45.
Alexandria tied for second in a three-team meet with Blue River Valley at 214 behind a 177 from Delta. Chloe Cuneo paced the Tigers with a 45.
Mady Rees started the match on an 8-0 service run, and Liberty Christian never looked back on the way to a 25-7, 25-23, 25-12 win over Anderson Prep, the first victory of the season for the Lions.
Jaleigh Crawford recorded 13 kills, 11 blocks and two aces as Elwood swept Marion 25-23, 25-17, 25-21.
Alexis Baney paced Madison-Grant’s attack with 12 kills, four blocks and two aces as the Argylls swept Muncie Central 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.
The Arabians scored a 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23 win over Noblesville. Ross again led PH with 28 kills and 16 digs.
WEDNESDAY
Wiggins fired a second straight nine-hole round of 42, and Pendleton Heights defeated Yorktown 177-186.
Alexandria volleyball squared its record at 2-2 with a 3-0 win at Muncie Central. Addyson Warren posted eight kills, Olivia Hall had six kills and five blocks, and Carlie Remington led the Tigers with 18 digs.
THURSDAY
Kaitlyn Prickett and Imari Francis each scored for Pendleton Heights in a 2-0 win over Richmond. Katie Coleman and Charlie Cannady were credited with assists, and Kieli Ryan had three saves in goal.
The Arabians volleyball team suffered its first defeat in a 3-1 decision at Mount Vernon. Avery Ross had 23 kills, and Ramsey Gary recorded 15 digs.
FRIDAY
In a completion of Thursday’s suspended Madison County semifinal match, Pendleton Heights defeated Madison-Grant 4-1 to advance to Saturday’s championship at Lapel. Sam Bowers and Austin Perny won in straight sets for the Arabians at No. 1 and No. 3 singles while the Arabians swept the doubles matches. Christopher Fox posted the lone Argylls point with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles.
SATURDAY
Garret Sparks delivered his second of the game in the second half to help APA salvage a 3-3 draw with Daleville, denying the Broncos their first soccer win. Bricker scored all three Daleville goals.
Five area runners scored top-five finishes at the Wapahani cross country invite. Daleville’s Faith Norris (fourth), Shenandoah’s Kayci Hill (fifth) and Alexandria's Lilly Thomas (sixth) led the way for the girls while Lapel's Cameron Smith ran fourth and Liberty Christian's Noah Price came in 10th in the boys race.
At the Oak Hill cross country invitational, Elwood’s Jayden Reese was 17th and Cameron Tackett was 28th in the boys race, and Katelyn Foor was 28th in the girls race to lead area runners. Emma Kelich was the top Madison-Grant girls runner in 37th, and Gavin Kelich was 51st for the boys.
At Taylor University, Hunter Smith scored a 21st-place run to lead the Frankton boys while Jewell Cline was 63rd for the girls.
At the Avon Hokum Karem, the Pendleton Heights duo of Andrew Blake and Will Coggins placed 15th.
Daleville won its second straight MEC girls golf championship with a 201 at Maplewood in Muncie. Ava Capes led the Broncos with a 48 in the nine-hole tournament. In addition to Capes, Olivia Reed, Kaitie Denney and Addy Gick were named all-conference from Daleville along with Brandy Smith and Carly Chandler of Shenandoah.
While Eastbrook won the team Central Indiana Conference championship, Alexandria senior Chloe Cuneo took home individual medalist with a 95 at Walnut Creek. Frankton was runner-up, led by Hannah Cain’s 98, and the Tigers were third. Taylor Ash led Elwood with a 109, and Rylie Martin paced Madison-Grant with a 121. Frankton's Dean joined Cuneo and Cain as an all-conference selection.
Playing at full strength for the first time, Pendleton Heights dropped just one set in sweeping the Huntington North volleyball invitational. The Arabians defeated Northridge, Alexandria and Heritage in pool play before defeating Clinton Prairie 25-9, 25-13 in the championship match.
At the Cowan invitational, Frankton finished second with pool play wins over Winchester, Seton Catholic and Beech Grove before falling to Cambridge City Lincoln in the final. Sophomore Holli Klettheimer and junior Adayna Key were named to the all-tournament team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.