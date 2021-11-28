Each week, we bring readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
In boys basketball, Liberty Christian opened with a convincing 85-45 win at Indiana Math & Science. Adonis House scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Zach Jeffers scored 24 points on 6-of-8 3-point shooting. Kobe Watson added nine points for the Lions.
Madison-Grant rallied from a halftime deficit to open its season with a 59-54 win over Northwestern, handing coach Josh Hendrixson his first win at the helm of the Argylls. Junior Jase Howell paced M-G with 24 points, and Peyton Southerland added 12 points.
Braxton Pratt and Carson Cuneo each recorded double-doubles as three Alexandria players scored in double figures, leading the Tigers to a 69-36 win over Anderson Prep in the season opener for both teams. Pratt had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Cuneo had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Owen Harpe chipped in 13 points for Alexandria.
Senior Bailee Webb connected on 3-of-5 3-point shots and led Frankton with 15 points as the Eagles defeated Taylor 57-45. Cagney Utterback added 10 points and three assists for Frankton
Hannah McCleery scored 13 points, and Yzabelle Ramey scored 10 points, but Elwood fell 50-25 to Southern Wells.
Fresh off its 5-0 season opener Saturday, Daleville wrestling opened its dual meet season with a 66-6 win over Southern Wells. Winners for the Broncos included Noah Gibson, Dawson Brooks, Gabe Griffin, Dontez Campbell, Julius Gerencser, Reazon Davenport, Brandon Kinnick, Ashton McGrew, Tyler Burris, Jackson Ingenito and Chris Walters.
WEDNESDAY
Daleville sophomore Faith Norris was named Class 1A All-State Honorable Mention by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Norris advanced to semistate where she placed 79th with a time of 21:19.
Junior Tyler Bates led three Eagles in double figures with 19 points as the Frankton boys opened their season with a 58-47 win at Taylor. Jacob Davenport scored 12, and Colin Gardner added 11 for Frankton while Bates also paced the team with seven assists.
FRIDAY
Azmae Turner led three Argylls in double figures with 23 points as Madison-Grant knocked off Wabash 56-45. Sophomore Maddy Moore scored 16 points, and Daya Greene added 12 for M-G.
SATURDAY
Whitney Warfel scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Pendleton Heights to its fifth straight win, 77-55 at Shelbyville. Freshman Kaycie Warfel added 14 points, and senior Abi Rosenkrans posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
McCleery scored 17 points, but Elwood fell 66-31 at Wes-Del.
Jacklynn Hosier led Alexandria with 17 points and Jada Stansberry added 13 as the Tigers routed Daleville 60-19.
After leading by one point at halftime, Wes-Del broke things open in the second half and took a 90-58 win over Elwood in the season opener for the Panthers. Junior Jayden Reese led Elwood with 27 points, and junior Hunter Sallee added 16.
