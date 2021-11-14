Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association honored 12 area players when they announced their All-District and All-State teams.
At the Class 4A level, state kills leader Avery Ross of Pendleton Heights earned second team All-State and was joined as All-District by teammate, junior Ramsey Gary.
Juniors Daya Greene and Alexis Baney from regional finalist Madison-Grant were named both All-District and to the 2A first team All-State team. They were joined on the all-district group by seniors Olivia Hall and Kendall Parker from sectional champion Alexandria, Jaleigh Crawford of Elwood and Frankton sophomore Holli Klettheimer. Crawford, Klettheimer and Alexandria’s Taylor Stinefield were named second team All-State.
From 1A regional finalist Daleville, senior libero Emi Isom was named to that class’s first team All-State while senior Julia Andreassa was second team. Andreassa was also named all-district along with teammate Audrey Voss.
TUESDAY
Football postseason awards were handed out by the Central Indiana Conference and the Mid-Eastern Conference with several area players being named.
Madison-Grant’s Gabe Wedmore and Tanner Brooks and Alexandria’s Gabe McGuire were named All-CIC for offense while Hunter Branham of Frankton and Seth Lugar from the Argylls were named to the defensive team.
Shenandoah seniors Adrian Adkins and Lucas Mills were named All-MEC along with juniors Bob Ayres, Mayson Lewis, Dylan McDaniel and Kolby Siler.
In girls basketball, senior Hannah McCleery scored a career-high 20 points, but Elwood fell 55-33 at Frankfort.
Hailee Brunnemer scored 11 points to lead Pendleton Heights and Morgan Martin and Kaycie Warfel added 10 apiece as the Arabians opened Hoosier Heritage Conference play with a 65-46 win at New Castle.
WEDNESDAY
Azmae Turner scored 17 points to lead M-G to a 43-28 win at Wes-Del, the Argylls' second win in as many games.
Senior setter Lauryn Williams from Anderson was named first team All-North Central Conference in volleyball.
THURSDAY
Ashlynn Allman and Deannaya Haseman scored 13 points each, and Annalee Stow grabbed nine rebounds as the Lapel girls opened the season with a 49-43 win at Heritage Christian.
FRIDAY
Four Arabians earned All-HHC for football, including seniors Derek Lowder and Jake Ehrgott, junior Sam Mossoney and sophomore Dresden Roberts.
Anderson defeated Richmond 38-33 for its first girls hoops win of the season after the game was paused in the closing moments. Zoe Allen hit a pair of free throws, and Kennedy Brown converted a three-point play in the closing seconds after the Red Devils cut the Anderson lead to one. With 1:33 left, a power outage was followed by a fight between two adults near the Indians' locker room. The game was suspended, and the players were sent to safety. The gym was cleared, and the teams finished the game without fans.
SATURDAY
Greene led Madison-Grant with 14 points, but the Argylls fell 57-27 at Hamilton Heights, the first loss of the season for M-G.
