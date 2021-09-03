HARTFORD CITY — Bradyn Douglas scored on a 2-yard run with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter for the final points in Frankton’s 18-7 victory at Blackford on Friday.
It was the first win of the season for the Eagles, who snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to Sept. 11, 2020, and dropped their first two games this season by a combined score of 83-12.
The Bruins (0-3, 0-1 CIC) had won the last four meetings between the Central Indiana Conference rivals.
Frankton (1-2, 1-0) faces Elwood on Sept. 11 at Ball State.
CARROLL 34, MADISON-GRANT 8
FLORA — After having a game against CIC rival Alexandria canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the Argylls traveled to meet the unbeaten Cougars for their first meeting in at least 35 years.
Madison-Grant’s point total was the highest allowed this season by Carroll (3-0), which has given up just 14 points total.
The Argylls (1-2) next face Mississinewa on Sept. 11 at Ball State.
OAK HILL 56, ELWOOD 6
CONVERSE — The Panthers scored their first points under new head coach Michael Karn.
Oak Hill (3-0, 1-0 CIC) posted its highest point total since a 56-0 victory against Frankton on Sept. 13, 2013.
Elwood (0-2, 0-1) next faces Frankton on Sept. 11 at Ball State.
