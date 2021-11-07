Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Pendleton Heights shut out Marion 22-0 in the first quarter and rolled to a 70-25 win over the Giants at Bill Green Arena. Freshman Kaycie Warfel led the Arabians with 19 points while senior Hailee Brunnemer posted 16 points and nine rebounds and junior Whitney Warfel added 16 points.
Mady Rees opened her senior season with a triple-double as Liberty Christian defeated Central Christian Academy 41-31, earning Brandon Hanshew his first win as head coach. Rees finished with 32 points, 13 steals and 12 rebounds, and junior Shameel Clervrain added eight points for the Lions.
THURSDAY
Senior Holly Shepherd scored a career-high 24 points to lead Shenandoah to a 61-12 win at Elwood in the season opener for both teams. Freshman Aurora McKnight added 11 points for the Raiders.
FRIDAY
Six Anderson football players were honored as All-North Central Conference. Jawuan Echols, Dilyn Fuller and Daris Miles were named to the first team while Michael Cartwright, Dontrez Fuller and Joel Redding were part of the second team.
SATURDAY
Madison-Grant rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and defeated Delta 38-35. Senior Azmae Turner led the Argylls with 15 points, and junior Daya Greene added 11. The season-opening victory marked the first career win for first-year M-G coach Drew Mosson.
Frankton sprinted out to a 46-14 halftime led and cruised to a 77-32 win at Monroe Central for its second straight win to start the season. Sophomore Emma Sperry led the Eagles with 16 points and six steals while senior Bailee Webb added 14 points and five rebounds, and senior Lauryn Bates scored 13 points and handed out five assists.
