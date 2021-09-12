Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Holli Klettheimer recorded nine kills and four aces, leading Frankton to a 3-0 volleyball sweep at Taylor.
TUESDAY
Daleville’s boys team placed third at the Delaware County cross country championship, and a member of the Broncos girls team earned All-County status. The boys squad was led by Ethan Colvin in 17th and Noah Colvin in 18th while Olivia Covert placed 10th in the girls race.
At the Anderson city cross country meet, Noah Price from Liberty Christian took home the boys title with a time of 17:38, just over a minute ahead of runner-up Spencer Proctor from the Indians. Brooke Denney of Anderson took the girls race with a time of 23:52.
Cole Bubalo scored four goals and Kam Kail handed out six assists as the Pendleton Heights boys soccer team won a 10-1 rout at Marion. Isabelle Phillips scored two goals and assisted on a third score as the Arabians girls team won a 3-1 decision at Shelbyville.
While recovering from wisdom tooth removal, Brayden Bates battled to a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles to lead Alexandria past Tipton 3-2.
Christopher Fox at No. 2 singles and Clayton Hull at No. 3 singles cruised to 6-0, 6-0 wins as Madison-Grant swept a 5-0 win from Blackford.
Lapel dropped just one game in a 5-0 win over Elwood, with Jacob Erwin taking a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
Four of the five matches went to three sets as Yorktown edged PH 3-2. Ryland Mills took a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles for the Arabians.
Chloe Cuneo shot a 49 to lead Alexandria (203) past an incomplete Mississinewa team.
Addy Gick and Kaitie Denney shared medalist honors with round of 47 as Daleville (207) defeated Frankton (217) and Elwood (225). Taylor Ash led the Panthers with a 53 and Launa Hamaker also shot a 53 to establish a new personal best.
Macy Beeson earned medalist with a 37, Kerith Renihan added a 41 and Lapel (167) defeated Heritage Christian (186) and PH (197). Grace Wiggins led the Arabians with a 46.
Daleville swept to a 3-0 volleyball win over Randolph Southern behind eight kills and two blocks from Amarah McPhaul and 23 assists from Emilee Finley.
Hannah Grile led PH with 12 kills and added nine digs and Olivia Wright posted 35 assists as the Arabians swept Delta 25-23, 25-12, 25-18.
WEDNESDAY
Senior Kaylee McKenney shot a personal-best 37 to earn medalist honors as Pendleton Heights defeated Greenfield-Central 168-206 at Fall Creek Golf Course.
Alyvia Savage shot a 51 to lead Elwood to a season-best score, but the Panthers fell to Tipton 193-219.
Madison-Grant notched its 10th win and remained unbeaten in the Central Indiana Conference with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 win over Mississinewa with Azmae Turner leading the way with eight kills and three blocks.
Daleville swept to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 win over Union City behind five aces, seven digs and three kills from Abby Reed.
THURSDAY
Jacob Erwin and Isaac Bair led Lapel with straight set wins in a 4-1 win over Frankton. No. 3 singles Eli Maines won in three sets for the lone Eagles victory.
Sam Bowers won in a second set tiebreak to lead PH to a 5-0 win over Shenandah without dropping a set.
Cuneo earned medalist with a 45 as Alexandria edged Wapahani 201-202.
Wiggins fired a round of 40 as the Arabians won a three-team event with a 175 over Lawrence Central (183) and Warren Central (233).
Kaitie Denney led the Broncos with a 42 and Daleville defeated Blue River Valley 187-203.
Lapel (197) finished second in a three-team meet behind Mount Vernon (183) and ahead of Yorktown (207) with Beeson’s 40 leading the way for the Bulldogs.
Daleville routed Union 3-0 behind six aces from Lauren Finley and 16 digs by Emi Isom.
Charlie Cannady scored the lone tally for the Arabians, but North Central defeated the PH girls 3-1.
FRIDAY
Abraham Tapia and Vlad Boiko each scored once and Tyler Houk authored a shutout in goal as Liberty Christian soccer blanked Wapahani 2-0.
Jawuan Echols scored his fourth touchdown in the last two weeks, but Marion held on to defeat Anderson 16-6.
SATURDAY
Numerous area cross country teams competed on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan in Marion at the Wildcat Invite with several individuals having standout performances. Avry Carpenter recorded the best time among area boys with a 16:37.6 and placed 22nd for Pendleton Heights in the Red race while Arabian freshman Ava Jarrell placed 19th in the girls Red race with a time of 19:28.8. In the boys Grey division, Hunter Smith of Frankton was seventh and Daleville’s Faith Norris was fifth in the girls Grey run.
At the Randolph Southern Invitational, Price posted a fifth-place finish for Liberty Christian while Lilly Thomas of Alexandria was the top girls finisher in 12th.
And at the Maconaquah Invite, Lapel’s Cameron Smith joined Carpenter in breaking the 17-minute barrier with a 16:54.6 run good enough for third place, and teammate Hannah Combs was 30th in the girls race.
Tapia scored the lone Lions goal in a 1-1 draw against Centerville.
In the opener of the Westfield invitational, Greyson Hovermale scored off a Jackson Ragan pass into the box, and Pendleton Heights held on for a 1-0 win over South Bend Washington.
In the Hoosier Heritage Conference girls golf tournament at Fall Creek, the Arabians placed second with a team score of 376. Wiggins (82) and McKenney (89) earned all-conference honors for PH.
At the Noblesville Invitational, held at sectional site Harbour Trees, Macy Beeson was runner-up with a 1-over par 72, and Lapel placed seventh in field of 10 teams.
