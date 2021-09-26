Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Luke Gilman and Christopher Fox recorded two-set singles wins, and Ty Evans and Brogan Brunt combined on a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles as Madison-Grant recorded its first boys tennis win over Kokomo in over eight years by a 4-1 score.
Sam and Max Barr and Aaron Hartley and Sam Dalton won their doubles matches as Frankton defeated Alexandria 4-1. Brayden Bates won the lone Tigers' point at No. 1 singles.
Kam Kail recorded a goal and an assist, and William Phillips posted a shutout in goal as the Pendleton Heights boys soccer team blanked New Castle 4-0.
The Liberty Christian soccer team exploded for a 12-1 rout of Irvington Prep behind four goals from Vlad Boiko and three scores by Josiah Cabello.
After being beaten convincingly in the first two sets, the Arabians volleyball team roared back for a 3-2 (18-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-13) win at Fishers. Avery Ross hammered 34 kills for PH while Ramsey Gary recorded 24 digs and Olivia Wright handed out 51 assists.
Liberty Christian rolled past Irvington Prep in three sets behind 12 kills, 10 aces and 12 digs from Mady Rees. Kaitlyn Smith added nine kills, and Nicki Warren handed out 15 assists.
Holli Klettheimer recorded 17 kills and eight blocks to lead Frankton to a 3-1 win over Eastern with Emma Sperry handing out 27 assists.
TUESDAY
Behind 15 kills from Ross and 11 by Gabby Ennis, PH swept New Castle 25-15, 25-16, 25-14. Wright had 30 assists in the match, and Gary added four aces and 21 digs.
Addy Warren led Alexandria with 11 kills, and Taylor Stinefield added 10 kills and five aces as the Tigers defeated Marion in four sets. Kendall Parker had 35 assists, and Carlie Remington recorded 22 digs.
Forced indoors by incoming weather, Lapel tennis defeated Hamilton Heights 4-1 at the Community Sports and Wellness Center in Pendleton. Jacob Erwin and Isaac Bair recorded straight set wins for the Bulldogs at No. 1 and No. 2 singles while Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair did the same at No. 1 doubles.
The Argylls won by a 4-1 score for the second straight day, this time on M-G’s senior night over Elwood. Fox won comfortably at No. 2 singles while Gilman paired up with senior Mason Richards for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Owen Hinchman provided the Panthers' point with a three-set win at No. 1 singles.
At the Grant 4 cross country championship in Marion, Madison-Grant placed third in both the boys and girls races. Gavin Kelich placed 11th for the boys and Mary Mayfield was also 11th in the girls race to lead the Argylls' effort.
WEDNESDAY
Isaac Bair at No. 2 singles and Landon Bair and Renihan at No. 1 doubles each recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins to lead Lapel past Shenandoah 4-1. Will Jennings and Tyler Nazzdeese collected a point at No. 2 doubles for the Raiders.
Madison-Grant needed a fourth set but prevailed over Wabash behind 14 kills from Alexis Baney and 12 from Azmae Turner. Tori Hiatt handed out 35 assists for the Argylls.
Olivia Hall recorded 10 kills and Taylor Stinefield added 21 digs as Alexandria in a 3-0 win over Oak Hill.
THURSDAY
Jacob Davenport rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles as the Frankton tennis team swept past Tipton 5-0.
Baney recorded 11 more kills and Grace Holmberg added 10, and M-G needed just three sets to dispatch Tri-Central. Daya Greene contributed 22 digs.
Ashlynn Allman pounded 11 kills and recorded six blocks, and Emma Jackley had 27 assists to lead Lapel to a three-set rout of Sheridan.
The Pendleton Heights boys soccer team defeated Mount Vernon in dramatic fashion. After the teams tied 1-1 through two overtimes, Phillips, Kail and Cole Bubalo — who scored the equalizer for the Arabians in the second half -- scored penalty kick goals while the Marauders could manage just one successful kick against Phillips.
FRIDAY
Boiko scored three goals and Cabello, Markus Williams and Xavier White added one tally each as Liberty Christian defeated Phalen 6-2 at Davis Park.
SATURDAY
Cameron Smith of Lapel placed second and Sam Hinshaw from Shenandoah was 11th to lead area boys runners at Saturday’s Delta cross country invitational. The Bulldogs were sixth in the 12-team field.
In the Delta girls race, Anna Buskirk was eighth for the Raiders, just two seconds ahead of 10th-place Lilly Thomas from Alexandria. Lapel’s Hannah Combs was 14th, and Shenandoah’s girls team was fourth overall.
A 15th-place run from Frankton’s Hunter Smith highlighted area efforts at Huntington in the New Haven Classic. Runners were divided into three divisions, and Smith competed in the AA group. Zach Hood of Elwood was 34th and Noah Colvin from Daleville was 44th in the A division for the boys while Faith Norris was seventh for the Broncos in the girls A group, and Frankton’s Jewell Cline ran to a 49th-place finish in the girls AA division.
Lapel was crowned champion of the Eastern Hancock boys tennis invitational with Frankton finishing as runner-up. Singles players Erwin and Isaac Bair and doubles tandems Renihan and Landon Bair and Grant Humerickhouse and Shyam Lewis were undefeated on the day.
Daleville went 2-1 to place second at the Eastern Hancock volleyball invitational. Audrey Voss led the Broncos with 23 kills and nine aces in the three matches, while Julia Andreassa added 23 kills, Emi Isom had 37 digs and Emilee Finley handed out 54 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.