Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Luke Gilman fought to a three-set win at No. 1 singles to lift Madison-Grant to a 3-2 tennis win over Fort Wayne Canterbury. Clayton Hull at No. 3 singles and Bryce Metzger and Mason Richards at No. 1 doubles provided the other two Argylls points.
Daleville defeated Alexandria 184-217 at Elwood Golf Links with Addy Gick firing a 39 to win medalist. Katelyn Harpe led the Tigers with a personal-best 43.
Pendleton Heights also came in with a 184 to defeat New Palestine (209) at Hawks Trail. Kaylee McKenney was medalist with a round of 44.
Macy Beeson shot 39 to lead Lapel (175) past Shenandoah, spoiling a season-best 203 for the Raiders, who were led by a personal-best 41 from Carly Chandler.
Emma Anderson recorded nine kills, seven aces and four digs as Lapel volleyball cruised past University 25-9, 25-14, 25-13.
TUESDAY
At the New Castle cross country invitational, Anna Buskirk placed fifth and Kayci Hill was ninth to lead the Shenandoah girls team while Sam Hinshaw finished sixth to lead the boys. Jason Settlemyer was 21st for Anderson Prep.
Pendleton Heights celebrated golf seniors Grace Wiggins, McKenney and Kaitlynn Shamblin, and all three played well in a 169-203 win over Frankton. McKenney was medalist with a personal-best even-par 36 while Wiggins shot a 42 — including an eagle — and Shamblin fired a 45. Launa Hamaker paced the Eagles with a career-best 49.
Kaitie Denney shot a 46 to lead Daleville to a 195-228 win over Monroe Central in their final tune-up for sectional.
The volleyball Broncos scored a 3-0 win over Blue River Valley behind 33 assists from Emilee Finley and 15 kills by Julia Andreassa.
The Arabians scored their 20th volleyball win with a sweep at Muncie Central. PH was led by Avery Ross with 18 kills and three aces.
In a five-set marathon, Alexandria edged past Mississinewa 15-8 in the fifth. Taylor Stinefield led the Tigers with 14 kills, Addy Warren added 10 kills and Kendall Parker had 39 assists.
Frankton prevailed in an intensely close match, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12, over CIC rival Eastbrook. Holli Kletteimer led the way with 21 kills and 18 digs, Adayna Key chipped in 12 kills and Emma Sperry had 37 assists.
PH collected a 2-0 win over Yorktown in girls soccer as Kieli Ryan authored her third shutout and Emma Harvey scored for the second straight game.
WEDNESDAY
Muncie Burris held a four-team cross country meet, and Daleville’s Olivia Covert placed third and Anderson freshman Brooklyn Denney was fifth to lead the area girls runners. Spencer Proctor placed fourth in the boys race for Anderson, and Broncos freshman Noah Colvin was eighth to lead Daleville.
Bryce Metzger and Mason Richards at No. 1 doubles and Ty Evans and Brogan Brunt at No. 2 doubles swept their Tigers counterparts as Madison-Grant defeated Alexandria 4-1. Brayden Bates outlasted Luke Gilman at No. 1 singles for the lone Tigers point.
Jacob Erwin scored a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles to lead Lapel tennis past Kokomo 4-1.
In a 3-0 sweep of Anderson, Lapel’s Ashlynn Allman recorded 11 kills, three aces and four blocks to lead the Bulldogs attack.
THURSDAY
Greyson Hovermale and Jackson Ragan scored in the first half, and Cole Bubalo added a second-half tally on a free kick as PH knocked off Delta 3-1 in a boys soccer match.
In Arabians girls soccer action, Katie Coleman and JoC Scherer scored twice each, and Shelby Goyer contributed two assists for a 6-0 win over New Castle. It was a second straight shutout for Ryan in goal.
Erwin and No. 2 singles Isaac Bair dropped just one game each as Lapel defeated PH 3-2 in boys tennis. Austin Perny picked up a victory for the Arabians at No. 3 singles.
Braxton Walls and Sam Barr led Frankton to a 5-0 win over Taylor with 6-1, 6-0 wins in their singles matches.
Owen Hinchman scored a victory at No. 1 singles to lead Elwood to a 4-1 win over Blackford.
Klettheimer had nine kills and Makena Alexander added eight as Frankton swept Elwood 3-0. Jaleigh Crawford led the Panthers with six kills.
After dropping the first set, Daleville stormed back for a 3-1 win over Muncie Central behind 28 digs from Emi Isom, seven aces from Audrey Voss and 28 assists for Finley
Stinefield recorded 14 kills and Ashlynn Duckworth chipped in 10 as Alexandria bounced back from a first-set loss for a 3-1 win at Lapel.
Madison-Grant remained unbeaten in CIC play with a 3-0 win at Blackford. Grace Holmberg led the offense with 11 kills, Daya Greene recorded 11 digs and Gabby Rudy handed out 25 assists.
Liberty Christian lost three close sets (25-22, 25-23, 26-24) to University, but Kaitlyn Smith recorded 15 kills, five aces and a block for the Lions.
SATURDAY
The Alexandria girls were led by a first-place finish from Lilly Thomas and won the team competition at the Eastern Hancock Invitational.
In Yorktown at the Jim Leffler Invitational, Faith Norris of Daleville was the top individual with a fourth-place run while Proctor placed 16th with the area’s best boys finish.
Lapel had the top individuals in both boys and girls races, with Cameron Smith racing to a runner-up placing for the boys and Hannah Combs finishing fourth in the girls race. Hunter Smith was third in the boys race and Jewell Cline fifth for Frankton, and Elwood posted 10th-place runs in both races, Katelyn Foor for the girls and Zach Hood for the boys.
At the Riverview Health Invitational in Carmel, Pendleton Heights competed among 18 boys teams and 16 girls teams with Avry Carpenter continuing his strong efforts of late placing third and Ava Jarrell coming home in 55th as the top girls runner.
The Argylls won two of their three matches Saturday at the Frankfort volleyball invitational. M-G lost in three sets to Benton Central and swept both the host Hot Dogs and Parke Heritage. Katie Garringer recorded 31 kills and Greene had 30 digs in the three matches to lead the Argylls.
