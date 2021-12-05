Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
The Anderson Prep girls basketball team squared its record at 4-4 with a 41-36 win at Centerville. The Jets were led by freshman Alivia Peoples with 16 points and junior Kanyla Wills with 14 points.
TUESDAY
Adonis House and Zack Jeffers scored 23 points each, and Kobe Watson added 14 as Liberty Christian improved to 3-0 with a 75-57 win at Shortridge.
Four Alexandria players scored in double figures as the Tigers came from behind for a 51-49 win at Yorktown. Carson Cuneo and Owen Harpe scored 11 points each, and Chance Martin and Braxton Pratt added 10 apiece.
In girls hoops, Ashlynn Allman led Lapel with 19 points as the Bulldogs handed Yorktown a 63-42 defeat. Deannaya Haseman scored 11, Madelyn Poynter added 10 points and Kerith Renihan handed out five assists.
Both Anderson and Pendleton Heights opened their swimming dual season in dominant fashion as the Indians swept Hagerstown and the Arabans did likewise to Muncie Central.
The Anderson girls were led by Amber Lindzy and Ava Nickelson with four wins each. Lindzy took the 200 and 500 freestyle races, Nickelson won the 50 and 100 freestyle and both were part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Fatima Carreon also took first in the girls diving competition.
For the boys, it was Michael Strait taking three wins, the 100 freestyle and the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
The PH boys were led by Jacob Simpson, and freshman Evan McKinney, who won four events each. Simpson took the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, McKinney won the 200 and 500 freestyle and both were part of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Ashur Grobey finished as the boys top diver.
The Arabians had three girls win four events each. Grace McKinney took the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Sophie Kaster won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and Mallory Gentry took the 100 and 200 and 100 freestyle. McKinney and Kaster also teamed up on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay winners, and Gentry took part in the 200 freestyle relay and was also on the 400 freestyle relay team. Maddie Heineman also took first in the diving competition.
WEDNESDAY
Emma Sperry recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Lauryn Bates scored 17 points as Frankton routed Eastern 57-9.
Audrey Voss scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but Daleville came up short against Randolph Southern 44-35.
The Elwood girls swim team opened its season with a 147-74 win over University. Kamryn Moon and Kennedy Perrin were individual winners for the Panthers, and Moon also teamed up with Katelyn Foor, Ellie Laub and Addi Updegraff to take the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Tyler Mendenhall and Owen Huff won for the boys team, but the Panthers fell to the Trailblazers 100-61. Frankton’s Jack Melvin — swimming with the Panthers this season — was a winner in the 50 freestyle.
THURSDAY
The Anderson swimmers returned to the pool and managed a split with Jay County. The boys won their meet behind four-time winners Strait and Sam Eskew while the girls had a pair of three-time winners in Lindzy and Nickelson.
FRIDAY
Meryck Adams scored 14 points and Tre Johnson added 13 as Daleville came up just short in a 48-46 loss to Monroe Central.
Madison-Grant routed Wes-Del 82-61 behind 22 points and 10 assists from Jase Howell and 20 points from Seth Lugar.
SATURDAY
At the Maconaquah wrestling Super Duals, Lapel wrestlers Grant Morris and Braken Little each enjoyed a perfect 5-0 day. At the same invite, Meranda Robinette of Pendleton Heights earned wrestler of the meet with a 3-0 record in the girls competition.
It was a busy day for the Arabians wrestlers as the junior varsity posted a 2-3 record at Hagerstown and the varsity went 3-2 at New Castle with wins over Knightstown, Shelbyville and the host Trojans. Elijah Creel and Blake Nicholson were a perfect 5-0 for PH.
Whitney Warfel recorded a double-double, and Pendleton Heights held Mount Vernon to nine first-half points as the Arabians defeated the Marauders 47-36 on the road. Whitney Warfel grabbed 15 rebounds and matched her younger sister Kaycie with 13 points, and Morgan Martin added 11 points for PH.
