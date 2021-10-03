Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Lapel’s boys tennis team had little trouble in dispatching Madison-Grant 5-0 to finish its regular season at 16-3. Only M-G’s No. 2 doubles team of Ty Evans and Brogan Brunt managed to win a set, but Lapel’s duo of Grant Humerickhouse and Mason Poynter prevailed in three sets.
Frankton celebrated its tennis senior night with a 5-0 win over Elwood. Seniors Jacob Davenport and Braxton Walls won their singles matches in straight sets as did an all-senior No. 1 doubles tandem of Ethan Rhoton and Sam Dalton.
Elwood volleyball honored assistant coach Alyssa Kreitl on its dig for the cure for cancer night with a 3-0 win over Anderson Prep. Jaleigh Crawford posted 18 kills.
Daleville outlasted Eastern Hancock in a marathon third set for a 25-20, 25-18, 36-34 win over the Royals. Julia Andreassa recorded 17 kills, and Emilee Finley handed out 32 assists for the Broncos.
TUESDAY
Sam Bowers won his match 6-3, 6-4 to lead a singles sweep as Pendleton Heights closed its regular season with a 4-1 win over Eastern Hancock.
The Ross sisters led the way as the Class 4A ninth-ranked Pendleton Heights volleyball team went on the road and swept Shelbyville. Senior Avery recorded 15 kills, and sophomore Mikala pounded 12 kills and added two blocks for PH.
Alexis Baney recorded 17 kills, Daya Greene had 17 digs and Tori Hiatt handled 32 assists as Madison-Grant beat Frankton 3-0.
Emma Anderson and Lauren Paska recorded 10 kills each, and Emma Jackley added 32 assists and four aces to lead Lapel past Liberty Christian in three sets. Maddie Mercer had 12 digs for the Lions.
Kendall Parker handed out 26 assists, and Addyson Warren had seven kills as Alexandria swept Shenandoah.
Devan Swinford made the fifth — and clinching — penalty kick as Pendleton Heights prevailed 1-1 and 5-4 in penalties over Shelbyville. Jacob Sikorski made the one regulation goal for the Arabians, and keeper William Phillips saved the final penalty attempt by the Golden Bears, setting the stage for Swinford’s heroics. Despite a loss at New Palestine two nights later, PH clinched a share of the Hoosier Heritage Conference title.
WEDNESDAY
Madison-Grant breezed into the Sectional 44 championship at Marion with a 5-0 win over Blackford. Singles players Luke Gilman and Clayton Hull as well as doubles team Mason Richards and Bryce Metzger each won 6-0, 6-0 for the Argylls.
Alexandria opened its postseason with a 4-1 win over sectional host Anderson. No. 1 singles Brayden Bates enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Luke Bush, and the Tigers won two matches by default. Beau Brandon scored the Anderson point with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles.
Olivia Hall recorded 10 kills, and Taylor Stinefield added 20 digs and three blocks to lead Alexandria to a 3-1 volleyball win over Eastbrook.
THURSDAY
M-G routed Taylor volleyball in three sets behind 13 kills from Katie Garringer and 11 from Azmae Turner.
In the Anderson tennis sectional semifinals, Lapel defeated Frankton and Alexandria bested Elwood, both by 4-1 scores. At No. 1 singles, Jacob Erwin won a 6-1, 6-1 decision for the Bulldogs while Bates defeated Owen Hinchman 6-1, 7-5 for the Tigers.
At the Mount Vernon sectional, Pendleton Heights fell to the host Marauders by a 3-2 margin. The Arabians No. 1 doubles team of Logan Jones and Blake Stoker won a 6-1, 7-5 decision and will advance in the doubles sectional next week at North Central.
SATURDAY
The Frankton boys placed second as a team at the CIC meet in Marion, led by a seventh-place run from Hunter Smith. Alexandria’s Lilly Thomas was runner-up in the girls championship.
At the HHC meet at Yorktown, the Pendleton Heights girls placed second and the boys were fourth. Avry Carpenter ran second for the boys while Laney Ricker finished third for the girls.
Kayci Hill was the top area runner at the MEC competition with an eighth-place run for the Shenandoah girls.
And at the NCC in Lafayette, sophomore Brooklyn Denney posted a top-10 finish for Anderson with a ninth-place run in the girls race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.