Almost all college coaches encourage young athletes to participate in multiple sports.
For two Madison County high school athletes, their multi-sport participation has paid off in commitments to compete at the next level.
Lapel senior Carson Huber announced on social media this week he will continue his basketball career at Manchester University, and Pendleton Heights football coach Jed Richman announced running back Kamden Earley will continue his gridiron and baseball careers at Wabash College.
Huber, a cross country semistate qualifier and track and field runner as well, helped the Bulldogs to a 14-10 record as he scored 12.2 points per game from his point guard position. The 5-foot-8 three-year starter scored 740 points during his career and led Lapel this season with 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Huber shot 35% from 3-point range, 79% at the free throw line and posted a nearly 2-to-1 assist to turnover ratio.
He will study both business and sports management at Manchester.
Earley scored 4.7 points per game for the basketball Arabians this season but made a much bigger mark in the PH backfield and outfield during his four years.
On the football field, Earley rushed for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns last season while averaging 8 yards per carry and lugging the pigskin for over 100 yards in a game five times. For his career, he rushed for 2,133 yards and 28 touchdowns overall. Defensively, he recorded 3.5 tackles for loss this season along with three passes defensed, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
On the baseball diamond, Earley batted .246 last season and tied for the team lead with two home runs and two triples. He was second best for the Arabians with 18 RBI and was a consistent contact hitter, fanning just three times in 69 at-bats. As a sophomore, Earley hit .326 and struck out just six times in over 100 plate appearances.
Earley is undecided on a major at this time.
