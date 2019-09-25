ELWOOD – What a difference a couple of sets and a sophomore middle hitter named Jaleigh Crawford can make.
The Elwood Panthers might not have been dead after the first two sets in a varsity volleyball match against the Mississinewa Indians on Wednesday night, but their life support signs were being closely monitored.
The Indians captured the first two sets 25-13 and 25-11. Of the 24 points the Panthers managed, only eight came from kills, three of them posted by Crawford. Of the 50 points the visitors scored, 14 came on hitting errors by Elwood.
The next two sets were a different story. Crawford had 11 kills all by herself and a pair of blocks. Still, the Panthers needed to rally in the third from 20-17 down to win 25-22 and force a fourth set.
In the fourth, the Panthers mauled Mississinewa. They scored a match-high six straight points on the serve of Annaka Wilson. One of those points was her ace, and three were kills by Crawford. The run put the home team on top 9-2, and the Indians never got closer than six the rest of that set.
So when it came to the deciding fifth set, it was only a question of which set of forces would ultimately decide the verdict. Would it be Elwood’s unmistakable momentum, or would the fatigue from having to make that startling comeback blunt the attempt to complete the turnaround?
It turned out to be neither.
Elwood trailed 6-3 in the finale, and all three of its points came on kills by Crawford. A passing error by the Indians made it 6-4, but the rotation handed the serve to Crawford and pinned her on the back row for the rest of the match.
The Panthers only scored four more points in losing 15-8. Three came on Mississinewa hitting errors, and the final one came on a kill by Morgan Scott. Meanwhile, in a stretch where the visitors were scoring nine of the last 13 points, they got kills from three different players and ace serves from two others.
Darah Watson, Mia Catey and Carly Bolser provided the points at the net.
For the match, the Panthers only had a dozen kills that weren’t registered to Crawford. Crawford had 15. It wasn’t until past the halfway mark in the third set before the Panthers scored more than three consecutive points.
That third set rally from 20-17 down along with the 25-15 pounding the Panthers administered to the Indians in the fourth set will be performances upon which the Elwood volleyball team can build as the season hits the home stretch.
The Elwood JV team also put up a valiant fight before losing 24-25, 25-12, 15-6.
