BLOOMINGTON – Kenya Hunter took a wait and see approach when Indiana fired head men’s basketball coach Archie Miller a month ago.
Hunter moved his family from Connecticut last August to work for Miller as an assistant coach and didn’t want to uproot them again. He was kept aboard by athletic director Scott Dolson as part of the transition team as the Hoosiers searched for a new basketball coach.
“I was excited about that,” Hunter said. “Didn’t know if it was going to work out but excited that he wanted me to stay here.”
After meeting with new IU head coach Mike Woodson, the fit was apparent on both sides. Hunter stayed on board as an assistant under Woodson, joining Dane Fife and recently hired Yasir Rosemond as the three assistant coaches on IU’s staff.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Hunter said. “I’m here, I feel like, for a reason, and I think the work that I’ve done in the amount of time that I’ve been here, the relationships that I’ve built with our players and the staff.”
The decision for Hunter to stay played a strong role in grad transfer guard Parker Stewart’s decision to return to IU and take his name out of the transfer portal. Hunter also was instrumental in the recruitment of Pittsburgh transfer point guard Xavier Johnson, who signed to play for the Hoosiers earlier this week.
“He brings to the table is something we missed a little bit last year,” Hunter said. “Obviously, the talent level as far as he has a gift, especially in transition, to create not only for himself but for others. I think he’s a guard, first step-wise, that can get feet in the paint. He’s continuing to get better with his 3-point shot. There’s a lot of work to be done there, but I think that he helps everyone around him be better.”
Hunter recruited Johnson out of high school when he was an assistant at Connecticut and kept tabs on him throughout his college career.
“He made a decision to go to Pittsburgh, and he’s had an unbelievable career,” Hunter said. “But I’ve always been a person that always stays in contact with certain people, and his dad and I hit it off from Day 1. So it was one of those situations where I got to know the family really well, and when he decided to leave, obviously, I wanted to be one of those guys that could try to get him here to Indiana.”
As for Stewart, Hunter said the 6-foot-5 guard will fit well in Woodson’s offense for his ability to spot up and knock down open 3-pointers in transition. Hunter said Stewart recently made 20 of 21 3-point attempts during an open gym session.
“We celebrated that,” Hunter said. “So it’s a situation where he’s known for being a really good shooter. I think now it’s like, 'OK, you’ve done it in practice, and hopefully that translates into games for us.' But being a guy -- he’s an older guy as well, which I like -- but being a guy that can knock down shots and also on the defensive end guard 1-2-3 position. So we’re excited about him.”
Stewart could have played when he enrolled at IU in January but instead opted to just practice to get acclimated with IU’s system. He transferred from Tennessee-Martin after his father, Tennessee-Martin coach Anthony Stewart, died suddenly last November at 50. Stewart came to IU because of Hunter’s relationship with his family, and the tragedy played a role in his decision not to play last season as well.
“It’s going to be a daily thing,” Hunter said. “Any time you lose a parent -- I’ve had to go through it this past season myself, I understand it -- you have your good days and bad days, but you know it’s the people that are here with you supporting you that means the most, and that’s what we’ve done. All of us have been very supportive of him.”
