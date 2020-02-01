COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana freshman forward Jerome Hunter would have preferred a win in his return to his home state.
But Hunter again provided quality minutes off the bench in IU’s 68-59 loss to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon at Value City Arena. The 6-foot-7 Hunter had nine points and four rebounds in 28 minutes, going 3-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
Hunter was a high school standout in Pickerington, Ohio, a suburb 15 miles east of downtown Columbus. After sitting out last season with a leg condition, Hunter has shown signs of promise. He sat out IU’s last game against Penn State with a stomach illness but, after scoring 12 points off the bench against Maryland, is averaging 10.5 points and shooting 50 percent from 3-point range (5-for-10) over his last two games.
“I’m just trying to get better,” Hunter said. “Each game, I’m just starting to get more and more comfortable. I think that’s the biggest part, just playing the game, getting the reps I need to be out there on the court to help us win games.”
Hunter said his goal is to continue to bring energy off the bench between now and the end of the season. He said a number of family members and friends came Saturday to watch him play.
“I’m from here, so basically I’ve got everybody here,” Hunter said.
WALKER STEPS UP
With freshman guard D.J. Carton announcing he is taking an indefinite leave of absence from Ohio State while dealing with mental health issues, the Buckeyes were seeking other guards to pick up the slack. Redshirt junior guard CJ Walker provided that lift, finishing with 14 points and four assists in 35 minutes. Walker, a 2016 Indianapolis high school player of the year from Arsenal Tech, went 5-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.
Walker said he’s ready to take on increased minutes at the point in Carton’s absence.
“My coaches happened to put me in the right place at the right time,” Walker said. “My teammates needed me … I feel like it’s a little more weight on my shoulders, but I’m ready for it.”
Ohio State players expressed support for Carton on Saturday.
“We got closer as a group,” junior center Kaleb Wesson said. “Everybody is reaching out for DJ right now, seeing how he’s doing and letting him know that we respect his decision.”
THOMPSON STILL OUT
Indiana sophomore forward Race Thompson sat out his third straight game with a leg injury. Thompson attended the game and took some stationary shots during pregame warmups.
IU sophomore guard Damezi Anderson also didn’t play (coach’s decision).
ETC.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, who previously coached at Butler, improved his record to 6-3 against Indiana. … Indiana still leads the all-time series against Ohio State 106-82. … Wesson (15 points, 11 rebounds) posted his ninth double-double of the season and the 15th of his career. … Ohio State recognized a number of its former captains at halftime and Jerry Lucas, a member of Ohio State’s 1960 national title team, was recognized during the first half. … The announced attendance was 18,809.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.