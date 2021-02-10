Indiana sophomore forward Jerome Hunter had sat the previous two games because of what head coach Archie Miller cryptically termed a “coach’s decision.”
After warming up in uniform and not playing Sunday against No. 8 Iowa, the 6-foot-7 Hunter was back and made a big impact in IU’s 79-76 double-overtime win Wednesday at Northwestern.
Hunter sank arguably the game’s biggest shot, a step-back 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 16.9 seconds left in the second half to extend IU’s lead to 75-71. From there, the Hoosiers closed out the win with four free throws from senior guard Al Durham.
Miller said IU had two plays coming out of the timeout that led to Hunter’s big shot, one for a zone defense and one for man. Northwestern showed zone.
“We executed the play properly,” Miller said. “We actually thought the first read was open, which would have been Trayce (Jackson-Davis), but it ended up popping in the middle to Jerome. I think he was surprised to catch it. Once he turned and faced, I think he realized at that point in time he was going to get jammed. He did see the shot clock. He recognized the shot clock. To his credit, he’s a good shooter.”
Hunter also sank a pair of free throws to start the second overtime to tie the score at 68, entering the game after Jackson-Davis departed with a bruised knee, and finished with seven points and five rebounds. Indiana was plus-7 in Hunter’s 17 minutes off the bench.
“He’s had a tough go of it here lately,” Miller said. “But he made a big basket. He made two big free throws, and he stepped up and banged a 3-point shot, and he was ready to play today which is a good sign for him of having a good attitude.”
As a senior captain, Durham felt it was important to keep Hunter’s spirits up during his two-game break.
“We needed him,” Durham said. “We need him every game. He’s a big part of this team, so I’ve always echoed it to him to stay with it, and we’re going to need them, and he’s going to make some big plays like tonight.”
As for Hunter’s big shot, Durham said: “That’s Jerome right there. He’ll hit some difficult shots. He’s a great shooter. That just explains Jerome to a 'T.' He can hit it whenever you need him to. He comes down the stretch, and he’s a great shooter and I wasn’t surprised it went. I was ecstatic about it. I’m glad he hit it.”
FINDING THE LINE
Durham, who scored a career-high 24 points, could have had a game-winning shot at the end of the first overtime. Instead, it was a game-tying shot, as his foot stepped on the 3-point line rather than behind it. The 2-point, 18-footer with 1.2 seconds in the first overtime tied the score at 66.
Durham knew the ball was coming back to him at that spot after Northwestern flashed a double team to Armaan Franklin, who barely got the pass off over two defenders.
“I knew it was going to come back to me, but I’ve seen the man coming at me really fast,” Durham said. “I tried to pump fake and step back, but I missed the line, so it is what it is. But I knew the shot was good. I tried to step back for a 3, and I didn’t make it.”
Durham wound up with a career-high 24 points, surpassing his previous career high of 22 points, which came March 19, 2019, in an NIT game against St. Francis. Against Northwestern, Durham went 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 11-of-12 from the foul line.
“The biggest thing is he made every pressure free throw, which was unbelievable to see,” Miller said. “I think the big shot at the end of the day goes to him just because of who he is as a person and how he approaches things.”
ETC
Jackson-Davis was held to a season-low 10 points but has still scored in double figures in all 19 games for the Hoosiers this season. He posted his eighth double-double of the season (10 points, 14 rebounds) and 20th of his career. IU improved to 16-4 all-time when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double. …. Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak at Welsh-Ryan Arena, posting its first win at Northwestern since beating the Wildcats 61-56 on Feb. 22, 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.