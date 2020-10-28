BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sophomore forward Jerome Hunter understands the opportunity that’s in front of him.
With Justin Smith transferring to Arkansas, there is a starting spot up for grabs in the frontcourt. Hunter has the versatility to fill the role, as a 6-foot-7 swingman with shooting range beyond the 3-point line.
“I feel like this year I can really make an impact for my team to make us just be better,” Hunter said.
Hunter’s development was stunted by a leg condition that required surgery and forced him to sit out the entire 2018-19 season. He didn’t return to practice until the fall of 2019, and it took time to prove to coaches he could handle a role off the bench last season.
“Right around January we were at a crossroads in trying to figure out what we could get out of Jerome,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I think that the Ohio State game at home was an opportunity for him to grab ahold of more minutes. Once he did that, he showed that he was not afraid, he was tough.”
Hunter finished last season averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes off the bench over 30 games. His 19 3-pointers ranked fourth on the team.
“Last year I was just really trying to figure out how Arch wanted me to play, what to do for the team,” Hunter said.
Coming into this season, Hunter had close to a full offseason to prepare. Even during April and May, Hunter was back in his native Pickerington, Ohio, working on his game.
“The offseason was a blessing,” Hunter said. “It just gave me enough time to figure out everything I needed to figure out for this year coming up, work on all the things Coach Miller told me to work on for this year coming up and I just feel like during the offseason and all that time I have, I just feel like I worked on everything and got a lot better.”
Currently, Hunter is competing with a handful of guards in practice for the starting spot. IU could choose to start three guards with sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and senior center Joey Brunk up front or go more conventional with the 6-7 Hunter to matchup up against bigger Big Ten frontlines. Miller thinks Hunter is ready to take “a bigger bite of the apple” this season.
“We talked a lot about his ballhandling, talked a lot about his physical conditioning and his ability to rehabilitate his body in the time off that he had,” Miller said. “He has to be bigger and stronger. We talked very early in the spring about being able to handle more of a load, learning more in terms of being able to play inside and out. He embraced that, and since he has been back, he is back to being the old Jerome.”
Miller described Hunter as a work in progress defensively but felt his intentions on that end of the floor were always good. Hunter believes he will continue to get better defensively through experience on the court.
“They just didn’t really trust me a lot, and I feel they’re going to have to trust me,” Hunter said. “It’s just with our team the way we are set up, we need the players. We need people that are going to step up to the plate and make plays when we need them.”
FREE THROWS
The 6-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was named a second-team, All-American by CBSSports.com this season. Jackson-Davis earned All-Big Ten freshman honors last season, leading the Hoosiers in scoring (13.5 ppg), rebounding (8.4) and blocked shots (1.9 bpg) in starting all 32 games.
