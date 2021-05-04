Watching a whirling dervish of chaos and destruction overwhelm offensive backfields, Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown strived to find a short-hand tool to describe Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo to his colleagues.
He landed on a nickname likely to stick – The Human Hurricane.
“He earned the nickname,” Brown said. “… There were some things that he was doing that were so unique, not just trait-wise, but he showed an ability to kind of dominate the game in stretches. So, as you’re watching the kid, it just kind of came to my head that way. Sometimes it a paints a clearer picture for everybody to see, but he was literally like a tropical storm. So he earned the name, and I guess Hurricane Dayo is coming to Indy, and we’re happy to have him here.”
Like his namesake natural disaster, however, a high degree of anxiety surrounds Odeyingbo’s arrival.
None of the Colts’ other six picks in last week’s NFL draft were as heavily debated as the second-round edge rusher. After Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye was selected in the first round, the widespread expectation was Indianapolis would choose a left tackle to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo with the 54th overall pick.
But general manager Chris Ballard had other plans all along. He was skeptical about the number of true left tackles in this class – pointing to a lack of prototypical traits at the position – and targeted the pass-rush need early on. While fans were sweating out each offensive linemen’s name called off the board, Ballard was hoping Odeyingbo would fall into his lap.
If not for an Achilles tendon injury suffered while preparing for the Senior Bowl in January, Odeyingbo likely would have drawn heavy consideration as a first-round pick. But the injury also adds to the controversial nature of his selection. There is no timetable for Odeyingbo’s return to the field.
The situation left many scratching their heads. Why would Indianapolis pass on an obvious need at left tackle to double up on the edge with a player who won’t be able to contribute immediately?
Ballard suggests that’s not even the right question to ask.
It was never about need in his eyes. It’s about talent, value and fit. Odeyingbo proved irresistible on all three counts.
“I think he can play anywhere, to be quite honest with you,” Ballard said. “He can play left end. He can kick inside and play the 3-(technique). I think he can play right end. I think he’s got a lot of flexibility, and I think that’s one thing that’s – even with Kwity, Kwity can go inside and pass rush. Tyquan (Lewis) can go inside and rush. (Isaac) Rochell can go inside and rush. So we’ve got some guys that have a lot of flexibility, and it’s going to give our staff a chance to really mix and match defensively.
“Look, this league is about getting to the quarterback on passing downs. The ability to keep guys fresh, mix and match and get your best four rushers on the field, it’s important. It’s critical. It’s how you win games.”
Ballard made no secret a year ago of his respect and admiration for the San Francisco 49ers’ dominant defensive front during the team’s NFC championship run. He added a piece of that unit a few months later, trading a first-round pick for all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Drafting Paye and Odeyingbo is the next step.
The goal is obvious to anyone who watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers systematically destroy the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. But the players have to hit.
For all the good Ballard has done on this roster since taking the reigns in 2017, he’s struggled to get the edge rush right. Tarrell Basham played just 16 games in 2017-18 before being claimed off the practice squad by the New York Jets. Kemoko Turay has shown flashes of his potential but has struggled to stay healthy. And Ben Banogu was a healthy scratch for seven games last season.
Odeyingbo needs some polish with his pass-rush moves and, of course, must prove he can return to his previous level after the injury. But his size (6-foot-5, 276 pounds), explosion and versatility suggest he’s a good bet to place.
Along with Buckner and Paye, he’s expected to bring an imposing physicality to Indianapolis’ defensive line.
“That’s a big part of my game is kind of my physical attributes and trying to impose my will on other players,” Odeyingbo said. “I definitely feel like I bring that physicality to my game, and I think that kind of physicality and motor shows up on my tape – and that kind of relentlessness. So, yeah, I definitely think I fit that build, and I will be a great addition to this franchise.”
