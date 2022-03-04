INDIANAPOLIS – Good memories came rushing back for Aidan Hutchinson soon after he arrived at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.
Walking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium with former Michigan teammate David Ojabo, the pair found themselves awash in nostalgia.
The Wolverines, of course, crushed Iowa in downtown Indianapolis last December to win the Big Ten championship and advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time.
“With the confetti and all of that,” Hutchinson said from a podium inside the Indiana Convention Center on Friday, “it’s something I’ll never forgot.”
He’s hoping this trip to the Circle City is similarly productive.
Hutchinson is one of four players believed to be in running to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Offensive tackles Evan Neal of Alabama and Ickey Ekwonu of North Carolina State also made the cut along with Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.
It’s an honor any of the quarter obviously would cherish. But Hutchinson could wind up with a unique consolation prize.
If the Jaguars pass at the top spot, it’s almost a certainty his hometown Detroit Lions will snap him up at No. 2. That would give Hutchinson a chance to continue making his dreams – and those of area football fans – come true in southeastern Michigan.
“It would definitely be cool,” Hutchinson said. “I’d be living close to home. It would definitely make the transition a bit easier to the NFL, just being so close to home and being close to my parents.”
It also doesn’t hurt to already be established as a folk hero in the area.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound pass rusher set a single-season program record with 14 sacks last season, capped by a three-sack performance during a 42-27 victory against rival Ohio State on Nov. 27 that clinched the Big Ten East division title and snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series.
That game, unsurprisingly, tops Hutchinson’s list during his college career. It was the win that cemented the Wolverines’ rise from a disastrous 2-4 finish during the pandemic-stricken 2020 season, and it’s the landmark victory of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure at his alma mater.
Hutchinson was the driving force all season long. He added 62 tackles to his record-setting sack total and earned a trip to New York City after the regular season as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Along the way, he became the face of the program’s rebirth for a fan base without much to celebrate over the past decade. If Hutchinson indeed lands in Detroit, he’ll almost immediately become the team’s most popular player and the face the franchise.
If nothing else, the past year has prepared him well for just such a role.
“There’s always expectation,” Hutchinson said. “There’s always all of that, but the way I block it out is just knowing my job and knowing that they know I do this. I’ve been playing football for a long time, and I’m very confident in my ability.
“So whatever that pressure – that expectation – rises, I know who I am. I know what kind of player I am. So (that) kind of calms the nerves a little bit.”
Hutchinson’s breakout senior season came under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who arrived before the season from the Baltimore Ravens and returned to the NFL franchise following the campaign.
Hutchinson managed just 4.5 sacks in his first three seasons combined with the Wolverines, but he clicked with Macdonald almost immediately. The new coordinator took advantage of Hutchinson’s athleticism by lining him up as a wide-9 end and allowing him to attack tight ends and offensive tackles.
Hutchinson also enjoyed more freedom to improvise in this scheme, allowing him to show off how much his football intelligence has grown.
“I think I’ve gotten a lot more mature in my game, and I’m a completely different player from what I was freshman year,” Hutchinson said. “I mean, you can’t really compare 2018 Aidan to this Aidan now because I’m completely different. I’m way more confident in my game, and I’m just – I’m ready to go.”
If there is any concern about his transition to the pro game, it’s an overall lack of length. Long-armed offensive tackles theoretically could get into his chest quickly and control his rush.
But Hutchinson said it’s not a topic that has come up in interviews with teams this week, and it’s not something he’s focusing on in his preparation.
Instead, he’s looking to replicate the team success he tasted for the first time last season.
Michigan’s run to the College Football Playoff has left him hungry to help turn a team around at the next level, too.
“I want that every year, and I want to win as many Super Bowls as I can,” Hutchinson said. “So that’s the goal. And, yeah, I just want to win now. I want to win everything. I know it’s not going to happen, but we’re trying to win them all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.