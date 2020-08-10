INDIANAPOLIS – The news T.Y. Hilton would start training camp on the physically unable to perform list caused its share of consternation within the Indianapolis Colts fan base.
The veteran wide receiver has missed eight games over the past two seasons because of injuries and played through a severely injured ankle over the final month-plus of 2018.
But the 30-year-old bristled at the notion his body is breaking down and downplayed concern over his current malady.
“It’s not gonna be a problem,” Hilton said. “I’m feeling real good. I’m feeling better, feeling like myself.”
He expects to be cleared within the next week but said the team won’t rush anything. The Colts are expected to begin practice in helmets and shorts Wednesday and will practice for the first time in pads Aug. 17.
When Hilton takes the field, he’ll begin work with new quarterback Philip Rivers in the final season of his contract. He has previously stated a preference to remain in Indianapolis but is aware the decision ultimately might be out of his control.
“Right now, I’m not thinking about it,” Hilton said. “I’m just thinking about this team and where we’re at right now – especially with me just trying to get better, get back out there with my teammates. Just being around the guys, it’s been a lot of fun.”
Indianapolis drafted Southern Cal wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the second round and is expecting a big second season from speedster Parris Campbell. Zach Pascal led the team with 607 receiving yards during a breakout season last year, and the summer should feature intriguing competition for the remaining roster spots.
Hilton set career lows with 50.1 yards per game and 11.1 yards per reception in 2019, but he remains a focal point for opposing defenses and a leader on and off the field for the Colts.
“Coming into the meetings and seeing T.Y. every day, that makes my day because he is smiling, having a good time,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “He loves football, and he is a competitive dude. I mean, that is fun to be around for me, to see how badly he wants to win, how badly he wants the football because he knows when he has the football good things are happening.”
Hilton has fought hard not to be bound by the usual receiver stereotypes. At 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, speed has undeniably been his greatest asset.
But Sirianni points out Hilton has the best hands on the team and more than proved his toughness while helping to lead the Colts into the playoffs after a 1-5 start in 2018. Despite playing with both a high and low ankle sprain on the same foot, Hilton caught 32 passes for 628 yards over the final six games – including both postseason contests.
“I mean, we don’t win nine out of (the last) 10 in 2018 without him doing what he did,” Sirianni said.
Hilton also has become a much more consistent red-zone target since head coach Frank Reich arrived in 2018. Indianapolis is using him in different ways, scheming concepts to get him open and he’s taking advantage of the opportunities.
Hilton had five touchdown catches in just 10 games last year. His career-high is seven, set in 2012 and 2014.
He’ll turn 31 in November, but Hilton insists he’ll still be able to stress defenses in multiple ways.
“I don’t think I have lost anything,” he said. “I mean, me working out this offseason, actually, I felt faster. Felt faster, got bigger, so I can’t wait.”
As for potential contract talks, it’s not a topic Hilton is interested in pursuing at this time.
Earlier this spring, he said there were preliminary talks about an extension in January, but negotiations slowed around the time the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the nation.
He’s unsure if or when talks will get serious again, but he won’t let it affect his 2020 season in any case.
“It could be my last year (in Indianapolis), could not be,” Hilton said. “We could get an extension. We could not. So I’m just going out there and just play it out. If this is my last year, then I’m gonna give everything I’ve got, no matter what.
“Even when I’m on the field, I don’t really concentrate on that. That’s between (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and Mr. (Jim) Irsay and my agent. So that’s up to them. My body of work speaks for itself, so the ball’s in their court.”
ROSTER MOVE
The Colts signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth on Monday.
A former undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, the 6-foot-2, 305-pound nose tackle played 18 games for the New Orleans Saints over the past two seasons and recorded 16 tackles with one sack.
Agent Brett Tessler wrote on Twitter that Stallworth chose Indianapolis over interest from seven other teams.
