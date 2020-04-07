‘I still gotta get my ‘last year’ in’

ALEXANDRIA — A two-sport star during her time at Alexandria, McKenzie Adams earned 2019 THB Sports Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year honors.
She was 14-7 last year and was undefeated against area opponents while leading Alex to the Central Indiana Conference, Madison County and sectional championships.
Adams was selected as the Elite 11 representative for Alexandria twice this year, for volleyball in the fall as well as tennis this spring. She led the Tigers with 428 assists as Alex finished 19-13 in 2019 and was a sectional champion in both sports during her career.
Adams will be studying biology at Anderson University next year and hopes to become a dermatologist.
Here is her senior letter:
“First off, I would like to thank God for the amazing opportunity to play sports He has given me. I would also like to thank my family and friends, my community, my coaches and my teammates for the endless amount of love and support they have all given me throughout my high school sports career. I could not have become the person I am today if it were not for every single one of them. Not only did all of those people give me wonderful and unforgettable memories to hold onto, but I have gained so many new friendships and made so many more amazing connections than I ever thought possible.
“Winning is obviously a good memory to play back, no matter the sport, but the connections and friendships made in the participation of those sports are GREAT memories to play back. Seeing those people every day in practice, goofing around (only occasionally, of course), sharing the same exciting, heart-thumping feeling and having an enormous amount of fun creates those sentimental, meaningful and unbelievably happy memories that I have been repeating in my head ever since quarantine.
“As I look back and reflect on my high school sports career, I do remember winning, but I remember my tremendous coaches, teammates, and friendships I obtained much more. I am so blessed to be able to call my teammates my now forever friends and ‘go-to’ people.
“I was talking to a good friend of mine on the Alexandria tennis team about the unbelievable thought of not having another season with her and the team, and she said, ‘It’s not gonna be the same without you, though.’ so I said, ‘I know ... I’ll be around, though, I still gotta get my ‘last year’ in.’
“Lastly, I know I am not the only senior going through the heartbreak of not being able to participate in my last year of a spring sport. So I say to all seniors, we will get through this. Keep your head up, and our futures await us! God bless.”