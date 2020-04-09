PENDLETON — After a banner 2019 track and field season, Patience Sakeuh is the Pendleton Heights representative for this year’s THB Spring Sports Elite 11.
Sakeuh won the long jump championship at the 2019 Ben Davis regional and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 100-meter hurdles, qualifying for the state finals in all three events.
Despite an injury that stunted her results in the other two events, Sakeuh placed fourth in the state finals of the 100-meter hurdles.
She will continue her athletic career at Taylor University, where she plans to study either International Business or Sports Management.
Here is her senior letter:
“On your mark. Get set. Go! There is no time to waste. It’s you and the track. No one else matters, not the sound of the gun or the cheers of the crowd. Every step matters, every breath counts and all I hear is my mind saying don’t give up, don’t give in, FIGHT! Fight the pain you feel in your lungs and your legs, fight bad thoughts of failure and fight for you because this is where you belong. This is what you were made to do, so it’s time to fight.
“Track has changed my life for the better. Whether it was making me stronger physically or passing mental barriers of fear and failure, it made me greater. There was so much I accomplished in the past and so much I dreamed of in the future. I wanted this year to be my year of victory. But, although it was over before it started, I’m thankful for what I had in the many years leading up to this one. The wins and the losses as well as joy and pain that come with the sport, or any sport in general, are what determine who you are. When you hit that track or runway, high jump or pole vault pit, anything is possible. That’s what I love so much about it.
“For the past eight years of my track career, there was nothing I couldn’t do if I worked for it. In all of my time racing, I’ve competed in over five races including 4x400-meter (relay), long jump and both hurdle races and a couple others, and although they take different skills, they teach you the same things. It was the thought to never give up and push. But I wouldn’t have been able to reach my goals and learn these things without the amazing coaches and people I met along the way. So I thank my coach Bill Coggins for never giving up on me no matter how I messed up or angry I got at myself. He only showed his faith in me and helped me have faith in myself. Also my strength coach, Coach (Jed) Richman, made giving up to me seem too hard instead of too easy. He taught me how important it was to get not only physically strong but mentally as well. Combined the teachings of both these coaches, among others over the years, and God helped me become the athlete I am today.
"And so, although I forfeit a year of running, I hold onto the ones that I have been blessed to run. Because every year there was one thing that I never forgot and will never forget and that is Philippians 4:13 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.' So I will get through this year and be ready for the next because this isn’t the last you’ll see of me.”