'I wanted this year to be my year of victory'

Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 32F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 32F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.