DALEVILLE — Daleville first baseman Shelby Botkin is the fifth member of the Broncos' 2019 softball sectional championship team to pen her "Senior Night" letter.
Last season, Botkin hit .326 and clubbed three home runs with 16 RBI, both second-best on the team. Posting an OPS of .975 and slugging at .527, she struck out just 10 times and committed only four errors. She added two doubles and scored 10 runs.
During sectional play, Botkin was 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Botkin will attend Ball State University next year to study nursing.
Here is her letter:
“I walked off the field during my last game never thinking it would be my last. I was so hopeful going into this season, hopeful of what my team would accomplish. We have won two sectional titles while I have been a part of this team, and I knew we could do more. This year was it for us, and we were ready to go with everything we had.
“Sadly, our final season will only be ‘what ifs.’ We will never know if we could have gone farther, but I know it in my heart that we could have. We were just getting started, and we were a force to be reckoned with.
“I have played softball for more than half my life. It has become a place of safety, bonding and happiness for me. Once I step onto that field, all of my problems fade away. It becomes just me and my girls against the world. I have worked so hard to get to where I am as a player, and so have my teammates. So to say I am heartbroken about not being able to finish my last season with them is an understatement. I will never be able to thank these girls, and my coaches, for all they have taught me through this game. It has been an experience like no other. And while being a part of winning two sectional titles is a great accomplishment, not knowing what could have been is still devastating.
“This year was supposed to be the best one yet. I had been working harder than ever before for this season. I wish I could have been able to see my hard work pay off in the end.
“Most of all, though, I wish my parents could have seen me play one more time. My dad has always been my biggest supporter and my No. 1 fan. He’s even been my coach on quite a few occasions. My mom is my best friend, and she kept me going through the tough times on and off the field. I want to say thank you to them for never giving up on me through the years and pushing me to being better every time I stepped onto that field.
“I also want to say thank you to my coaches. We could not have gotten this far without you all helping us along the way. And to my teammates, I will cherish the friendships I’ve made with you all more than you will ever know. I love all of you girls.
“And to the players who come after us, don’t ever take a game for granted because you never know when it could be your last. Play your hearts out, and as Coach Reese would say ... ’Get, get, get.’”