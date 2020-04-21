'I was so hopeful going into this season ...'

Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.