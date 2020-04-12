DALEVILLE — Pitcher Alaina Meeker was the 2019 THB Sports Elite 11 representative for Daleville softball.
In leading the Broncos to their second straight sectional championship last season, Meeker started 15 games in the circle and in 99.2 innings, struck out 97 batters and posted a 3.02 ERA. She completed both her sectional starts, recording 13 strikeouts in 13 innings and allowing just one earned run and eight hits.
In Daleville’s 2-1 regional loss to Cambridge City Lincoln, Meeker pitched six innings and surrendered just four hits and no earned runs.
Meeker is planning to attend Indiana Wesleyan University next year and will study nursing.
Here is her senior letter:
“I would have never thought that my career would end in such heartbreak. I wasn’t prepared for everything to end so soon. I never dreamed that my high school softball career would be ending in such a short and tragic way.
“I have made countless friends and never-ending bonds through this sport. I will never be able to thank the world of softball enough. It gave me my outlet and a stem of confidence. Softball has been my entire life as far as I can remember. From travel softball, to finally making it to high school and showing everyone what I was made of. I am extremely blessed to be able to have played this long and made it as far as I did.
“I am thankful for every coach I have ever had, pushing me to do my best and to never give up on the things you strive for. Softball will forever and always be my true passion. I will continue to play and put my heart out on the field. The mound will forever hold a part of my heart. I worked so hard for so long. I know this won’t be the end of softball for me. I refuse to look at the bad side of things. Yes, this took a lot away from me, but I will continue to work and I will continue to strive in the sport I love more than anything. The mound will always be my forever home.
“#11 forever.”