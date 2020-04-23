INDIANAPOLIS — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced this week it will waive the requirements for medical physicals for athletes wishing to compete in the 2020-21 school year.
In an effort to ease the burden on the medical community, the IHSAA said in a press release physicals performed during the 2019-20 school year will be honored for the next athletic calendar year.
“Effective immediately, valid physical and consent forms presented to member schools on behalf of eligible students during the 2019-20 school year shall be valid during the upcoming 2020-21 school year,” the press release said.
This move waives the provision of rule 3-10.
Students transferring from one IHSAA member school to another must provide a copy of their physical and consent form from last year to the receiving school in order to be eligible under the provisions of rule 3-8.
Incoming freshmen student-athletes will also be eligible provided they have a valid 2019-20 Pre-Participation Physical and Consent Form that has been completed and signed after April 1, 2019.
Any athlete who does not have a Pre-Participation Physical and Consent Form from the 2019-20 school year will be required to obtain a physical and turn in a completed form prior to being eligible for competition. This includes any students from out of state who wish to participate in IHSAA-sanctioned sports for the 2020-21 school year.
The IHSAA reiterates this does not allow any athlete to participate without having a completed physical on file with their school. The official IHSAA forms must be completed prior to eligibility and participation. This announcement does not affect other requirements for eligibility, including grades and attendance.
The IHSAA adds that, if it is available and desired by the student or the school, a new Pre-Participation Physical and Consent Form dated after April 1, 2020, is also acceptable.
Any parent, athlete or administrator wishing to ask questions or seek further information and clarification is urged to contact the IHSAA office at their convenience.
