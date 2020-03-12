INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA has announced Thursday it is restricting access to the boys basketball tournament, beginning with this weekend's regional round, because of concerns over COVID-19.
IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox made the announcement during a press conference streamed live at ihsaatv.org.
Schools will be limited to 75 individuals, including players, coaches, essential personnel, administrators. Credentialed media will also be allowed. The IHSAA has instructed school administrators to be on site to ensure only ticketed individuals are allowed into gyms.
All games will be streamed on ihsaatv.org.
No handshakes between teams or officials will be allowed before or after games.
No admissions will be offered for Saturday's state gymnastics meet in Muncie.
This story will be updated.
